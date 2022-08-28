AP Top Political News at 7:41 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance ‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat Trump search:…

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance ‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case EXPLAINER: Lower prescription prices to take time in new law Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate Takeaways from the unsealed Mar-a-Lago search affidavit Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’ Roland Mesnier, pastry chef for five presidents, dies at 78 GOP, Dems seek political boost from student loan debt plan Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.