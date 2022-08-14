WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
AP Top Political News at 2:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Monkeypox? Climate? Deciding what’s a national emergency

Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems’ bill

Conspiracies complicate voting machine debate in Louisiana

Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

GOP backs Trump, escalates dark rhetoric after FBI search

Fetterman ‘grateful’ as he returns to Pa. Senate race

In Biden’s big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

Josh Green wins Hawaii’s Democratic primary for governor

