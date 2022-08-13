WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian GDP drops 4% | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat | UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive
AP Top Political News at 12:50 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022

Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems’ bill

GOP backs Trump, escalates dark rhetoric after FBI search

Fetterman ‘grateful’ as he returns to Pa. Senate race

In Biden’s big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

Timeline of events leading up to FBI search of Trump’s home

Conservative push to alter Constitution focuses on primaries

Trump Organization, CFO’s tax fraud trial set for October

