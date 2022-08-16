WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 12:00 AM

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

Companies facing first tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill

Biden to sign massive climate, health care legislation

Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 election

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

EXPLAINER: Why US lawmakers’ Taiwan trips keep riling China

Trump Org. CFO expected to plead guilty in NY tax case

Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska’s 2 elections on Tuesday

AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

Illegal border crossings fall in July but remain high

