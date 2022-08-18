WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules

Cheney’s defeat end of an era for GOP; Trump’s party now

Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search

Giuliani says he ‘satisfied’ obligation with Ga. grand jury

Trump supporters’ threats to judge spur democracy concerns

Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

