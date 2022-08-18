AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules
Cheney’s defeat end of an era for GOP; Trump’s party now
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search
Giuliani says he ‘satisfied’ obligation with Ga. grand jury
Trump supporters’ threats to judge spur democracy concerns
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections
Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.