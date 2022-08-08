One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday’s primaries
Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19
Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins
What’s in Democrats’ big bill? Climate, health care, savings
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Florida prosecutor vows to fight Gov. DeSantis suspension
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.