AP Top Political News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday’s primaries

Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson

Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

What’s in Democrats’ big bill? Climate, health care, savings

GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota

Florida prosecutor vows to fight Gov. DeSantis suspension

