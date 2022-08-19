WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
AP Top Political News at 12:45 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 12:00 AM

House Democrats’ campaign chief faces tough race of his own

Anti-vax group in Europe thrives online, thwarts tech effort

Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care costs

Iran deal tantalizingly close but US faces new hurdles

Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Breathing room for Biden: Big summer wins ease 2024 doubts

Vance’s anti-drug charity enlisted doctor echoing Big Pharma

3 charged with killing Boston gangster Whitey Bulger in 2018

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

What’s next for Trump Organization after Weisselberg plea?

Latest News

