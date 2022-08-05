WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Democrats say they’ve reached agreement on economic package

Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

Ogles wins House race; Tennessee Dem gov bid still too early

Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign

Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor’s race

Tougher IRS enforcement central to Dem economic package

US declares public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?

Dick Cheney calls Trump a ‘coward’ in ad for daughter Liz

Biden, Republicans spar over impact of Dems’ economic plan

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

