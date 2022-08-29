RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

Democrats: Abortion rulings may be ‘a blessing in disguise’

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

EXPLAINER: Lower prescription prices to take time in new law

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

Takeaways from the unsealed Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up