The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search

Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton

AP FACT CHECK: GOP skews budget bill’s impact on IRS, taxes

Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

FBI’s Wray denounces threats following search of Trump home

EXPLAINER: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?

Sen. Graham fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online

