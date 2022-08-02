WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
AP Top Political News at 2:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

Watching al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ key to his death

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump’s election lies

House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries

Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts

Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

Biden’s COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company

Arizona’s Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses

Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

EXPLAINER: How health care for vets became fight in Congress

