What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere
Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results
Pelosi lands in Singapore to kick off Asia tour
Manchin demurs on Biden in 2024 and Dem majorities this year
Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row
Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme
Sen. Warnock cites ‘bipartisanship,’ avoids Biden in Georgia
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
EXPLAINER: Bid to block book merger sets competition fight
Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.