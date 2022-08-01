WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere

Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results

Pelosi lands in Singapore to kick off Asia tour

Manchin demurs on Biden in 2024 and Dem majorities this year

Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

Sen. Warnock cites ‘bipartisanship,’ avoids Biden in Georgia

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

EXPLAINER: Bid to block book merger sets competition fight

Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up