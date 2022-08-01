AP Top Political News at 1:00 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results Pelosi lands…

What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results Pelosi lands in Singapore to kick off Asia tour Manchin demurs on Biden in 2024 and Dem majorities this year Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme Sen. Warnock cites ‘bipartisanship,’ avoids Biden in Georgia Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation EXPLAINER: Bid to block book merger sets competition fight Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.