AP Top Political News at 1:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing

Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Learning from failures: How Biden scored win on climate plan

Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Voters in 4 states to decide secretary of state nominees

Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle

Biden administration says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over

How Schumer’s messy style delivers for Dems: ‘I persist’

