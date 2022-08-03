WAR IN UKRAINE: Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned | Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists | Some defy order to flee eastern Ukraine
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump’s election lies

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic primary race

Missouri AG Schmitt beats Greitens in GOP Senate primary

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

EXPLAINER: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader

Senate set to vote to ratify adding Sweden, Finland to NATO

The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base

Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up