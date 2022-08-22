WAR IN UKRAINE: Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed | Fight to save premature babies | Global economy under threat | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

Trump’s long shadow keeps 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair

Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.’s GOP primary

DC’s pioneering ‘Baby Bonds’ plan aims to narrow wealth gap

Jill Biden rejoins president after negative COVID-19 tests

Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe

Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends

Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up