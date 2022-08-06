AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Sinema gives her nod, and influence, to Democrats’ big bill Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill…

Sinema gives her nod, and influence, to Democrats’ big bill Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill EXPLAINER: On China, US and climate, action, not talk is key Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary Meta quieter on election misinformation as midterms loom The AP Interview: US aid chief counters food crisis, Russia Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention Senate to hold hearing on crisis-plagued federal prisons Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.