AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

AP-NORC Poll: Most in US want stricter gun laws

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help

NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage

Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county

