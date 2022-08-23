AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

AP-NORC Poll: Most in US want stricter gun laws DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary Redrawn maps shuffle…

AP-NORC Poll: Most in US want stricter gun laws DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.