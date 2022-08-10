WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
AP Top Political News at 1:57 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 12:00 AM

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

Trump says he’s testifying Wednesday in NY investigation

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

Takeaways: Trump tightens grip on GOP, narrow Squad victory

‘We’re back, baby’: New bill boosts US climate credibility

Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Veterans health bill marks a personal victory for Biden

GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate

Biden, Democrats bet on long-term goals for short-term boost

Latest News

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

How three agencies cope with funding uncertainty under continuing resolutions

Environmental spending bill tees up multi-year federal hiring, training investments

