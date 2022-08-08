8 Countertop Trends for 2022-2023

There’s no shortage of kitchen countertop materials, finishes, styles and color options. However, certain types of countertops are more requested…

There’s no shortage of kitchen countertop materials, finishes, styles and color options. However, certain types of countertops are more requested than others. Not only should your kitchen countertop look good, but it should also be durable and easy to maintain. Here are some of the top kitchen countertop trends for 2022-2023.

— What’s the most popular kitchen countertop material?

— What types of countertops are outdated?

— How do I choose kitchen countertop material?

— What is the most durable type of countertop?

— Which is the easiest countertop to maintain?

What’s the Most Popular Kitchen Countertop Right Now?

There are dozens of kitchen countertop options out here, but there are several types that seem to grab more attention right now. “Quartz and quartzite continue to be the most popular countertop choices amongst homeowners today,” says Margie Kaercher, founder and lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes.

Here are the top eight kitchen countertop materials.

Quartz

“Quartz is a manmade stone that is composed of roughly 80% to 93% natural material mixed with pigments and resins, making it a very durable and low-maintenance option,” Kaercher explains. “With quartz, the artificial pigments that are added allow homeowners a wide variety of choices, making it a more flexible option when coordinating the other aspects of your kitchen design, too.”

Average price: The price of quartz varies greatly depending on the quality. Quartz countertops cost $50 to $200 per square foot to install and about $125 per square foot on average.

Pros:

— Recyclable.

— Long-lasting.

— Easy to clean.

— Variety of color and design options.

— Ultra-durable.

Cons:

— Expensive.

— Prone to heat damage.

— Heavy.

Quartzite

“Quartzite is an all-natural stone that requires sealing annually, and while it’s not quite as stain-resistant and low-maintenance as quartz, it’s still more so than other natural stones,” Kaercher says. Another thing to consider is that because quartzite is a natural stone, it cannot be customized, which limits design and color options.

Average price: The cost for quartz and quartzite is generally within the same range, Kaercher adds, but quartzite is much more expensive and labor-intensive to install. Installing a quartzite countertop in a standard kitchen costs $2,300 to $8,300, assuming a size of 30 square feet to 40 square feet.

Pros:

— Low maintenance.

— UV resistant.

— Environmentally friendly.

— Naturally occurring stone.

— Resistant to heat.

Cons:

— Limited design and color options.

— Difficult and expensive to install.

— Prone to scratches.

— Very porous and requires annual sealing.

Granite

Granite has been a trendy kitchen countertop material for years, but Kaercher says it now depends on the slab. “Aside from certain granite colors and patterns being out of style, it is still a durable and fairly low-maintenance option if you can find a slab that suits your aesthetic,” Kaercher explains. More popular granite options include lighter or more solid color choices and veined granite.

Average price: Size and quality are the biggest price factors. Granite countertops cost between $40 and $100 per square foot with labor adding another $35 to $85 per hour to the final cost.

Pros:

— Heat resistant.

— Available in many design and color options.

— Long-lasting.

— Very durable.

— Easy to clean.

Cons:

— Expensive.

— Can crack if not sealed properly.

— Slabs can have imperfections.

— Porous.

Marble

Marble is a natural stone and a staple for luxury kitchens, making it another popular kitchen countertop material. No two slabs of marble are the same because of factors like where it’s sourced, impurities, patterns, colors and veining. Because each piece is unique, marble countertops come in a variety of prices and qualities.

Marble is generally more expensive than some other materials, but it can last years with regular maintenance.

Average price: The average cost of marble countertops is $60 per square foot but can range from $40 to $100 per square foot. The cost of installation can cost about $35 to $45 per hour.

Pros:

— Adds to home value.

— Resistant to heat.

— Unique veining.

— Long-lasting with regular upkeep and sealing.

Cons:

— Pricey.

— High maintenance.

— Porous and can easily stain.

— Scratches easily.

Butcher Block

Butcher block consists of individual wooden strips, usually hard maple, teak, birch or walnut, glued together into a slab, similar to cutting surfaces used in butcher shops. Not only is butcher block eco-friendly, but Kaercher says that it’s resistant to everyday wear and tear and easier to sand down and refinish over time as it ages. “Although butcher block does require frequent sealing, it’s super simple to do and does not require a professional,” Kaercher adds.

Average price: On average, homeowners spend $50 to $100 per square foot on butcher block countertops including materials and installation. Up to $15,000 can be spent for large kitchens or on exotic hardwoods. Custom work is even pricier, averaging $400 per square foot or over $15,000.

Pros:

— Long-lasting.

— Can be sanded and resealed.

— Easy to clean.

— Natural look.

— Environmentally friendly.

Cons:

— Requires regular maintenance.

— Surface can be scratched by knives.

— Can be damaged by water over time.

— Wood can crack.

Soapstone

Soapstone is a natural material made from steatite that’s not as commonly used as a kitchen countertop material. Soapstone is typically a darker grey and continues to naturally darken over time. While some may enjoy the natural patina, it may be uneven.

This material is nonporous and resistant to staining, but scratches will eventually appear. Soapstone is also more durable than other materials and does not crack easily.

Average price: Homeowners generally pay $55 to $120 per square foot for soapstone kitchen countertops, with an average cost of $65 per square foot.

Pros:

— Environmentally friendly.

— Beautiful coloring.

— Stain resistant.

— Heat resistant.

— Scratches can be repaired.

— Easy to maintain.

Cons:

— Coloring may become uneven.

— Surface can scratch or dent.

— Few color options.

Stainless Steel

Stainless steel kitchen countertops are perfect for industrial-style kitchens. Stainless steel is heat resistant, durable, easy to maintain and naturally antibacterial. It also comes in a variety of finishes, such as satin, mirror polish, brushed metal and antique matte. However, this material is prone to scratching and contact with metal cookware and cutlery can be loud.

Average price: The price of stainless steel kitchen countertops ranges from $70 to $215 per square foot and installation adds another $10 per square foot. The thickness, or gauge, will also impact the price.

Pros:

— Recyclable.

— Heat resistant.

— Very durable.

— Easiest countertop to clean.

— Antibacterial.

Cons:

— Prone to scratches.

— Noisy.

Concrete

Concrete kitchen countertops are growing in popularity, offering homeowners a unique and trendy look. Concrete is also highly customizable with plenty of style and color options and is typically poured and cast in your kitchen. While concrete is durable and long-lasting, it also requires regular maintenance and any spills must be cleaned up as soon as possible. Concrete is also susceptible to cracking, but certain treatments can reduce these chances.

Average price: The cost to pour and install a concrete countertop ranges between $65 to $135 per square foot. However, the final price depends on the size, color and finishing style.

Pros:

— Heat and scratch resistant.

— Customizable.

— Durable.

— Plenty of style and color options.

Cons:

— High maintenance.

— Prone to cracking.

— Very heavy.

— Can be expensive due to custom work.

— Porous and must be resealed regularly.

What Types of Countertops Are Outdated?

Although granite is still a highly requested kitchen countertop material, some styles are considered outdated. “While granite was a longstanding popular option for homeowners in the ’90s and early 2000s, it definitely gives a more dated look in kitchens today — specifically the darker, speckled slabs,” Kaercher claims.

Another outdated material is ceramic tile, says Kaercher, as the grout lines aren’t practical for everyday use and upkeep. Laminates are another outdated material, which are plastic-coated synthetic materials, and have been widely used for decades.

How Do I Choose Kitchen Countertop Material?

“Because countertops are one of the most if not the most used element in the kitchen, it’s important to not only pick a material that aligns with your style preferences, but also makes sense for your type of kitchen use,” Kaercher advises. She also adds that durability and maintenance are the top things to consider when weighing your options.

What Is the Most Durable Type of Countertop?

Quartz countertops are among the most durable. Quartz stone is crushed and mixed with resin, making it nearly indestructible. You won’t have to worry about scratches, chips or cracks and it doesn’t require resealing; however, it’s not as heat resistant as other materials and seams may be noticeable.

Which Is the Easiest Countertop to Maintain?

The easiest kitchen countertops to maintain are nonporous and naturally stain resistant, such as stainless steel, laminates, quartz, soapstone and granite. Maintenance typically includes wiping the surface with a cloth and soapy water.

