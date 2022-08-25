25 Things to Do When You Retire

When you step into the next phase of life, the horizon may seem broad. There are so many possibilities awaiting.…

When you step into the next phase of life, the horizon may seem broad. There are so many possibilities awaiting. Whether you’re eager to find a new passion or want to linger on the patio with your morning coffee, retirement presents the opportunity to reset your rhythm. The trick is to find what you want to pursue, avoid extended boredom and focus on what matters to you to make the most of the upcoming years.

Here’s what to do in retirement:

1. Make a bucket list.

2. Look for fitness opportunities.

3. Be financially savvy.

4. Establish a routine.

5. Care for a pet.

6. Stay social.

7. Commit to your health.

8. Explore the world.

9. Take on a new hobby.

10. Think about relocating.

11. Work part-time.

12. Grow your own food.

13. Study your family’s ancestry.

14. Become a tour guide.

15. Declutter your home.

16. Get in touch with nature.

17. Play brain games.

18. Redecorate your home.

19. Focus on your personal style.

20. Find a solo activity.

21. Discover local attractions.

22. Give back in your own way.

23. Find your purpose.

24. Live for the moment.

25. Keep an open mind.

1. Make a Bucket List

Perhaps you have always dreamed of taking a cruise around the world, visiting the National Parks or learning how to play the guitar. Jot down the wishes you’ve been waiting to fulfill, ranging from travel spots to hobbies. Whenever you’re unsure of what to do next, you can revisit the list. Just be sure to keep the items within your reach, meaning they are financially feasible for your budget and fit your mobility range.

2. Look for Fitness Opportunities

Staying active can help you sleep better, maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of disease. If you’ve always exercised, you might decide to continue your regimen. In retirement, you could also try out a new gym, such as one that offers classes for seniors. You might take morning walks with a neighbor, check out trails with a hiking club or join a local sports team.

3. Be Financially Savvy

If you’re married, and one spouse has managed the budget for several decades, spend time going over finances together so both parties know how to pay the bills, locate important documents and access accounts. This keeps everyone prepared for challenges, such as a hospitalization that makes it difficult for the usual money manager to oversee day-to-day activities. Also align your new lifestyle with your monthly income. If you’re spending more than you anticipated in one area, look for ways to reduce other expenses.

4. Establish a Routine

You may not be used to sharing every meal as a couple or being under the same roof during the day. Now that you’re away from the office and at home, it can be helpful to set up a new schedule, such as a bedtime, mealtime and specific hours for individual activities. You might decide that on certain afternoons, you’ll pursue your own hobbies, and on other days, you’ll head out for an evening together.

5. Care for a Pet

If you’ve always loved animals, consider heading to your local animal shelter. You might adopt a cat or dog to keep you company. If you already have a pet, you could research the implications of getting another one. For those interested in animals, but unable to keep one at home, volunteering at an animal organization might be fulfilling. For short-term animal stays, look into fostering a pet and helping the furry creature find a forever home.

6. Stay Social

While the quiet of retirement might seem peaceful during the first few months, it can also lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation later. Look for ways to maintain human contact regularly. You might visit family once a week or invite friends over for dinner twice a month. Card clubs, tennis groups, water aerobics classes and other group activities can also foster relationships.

7. Commit to Your Health

With the extra hours, you can now dedicate time toward a healthy lifestyle. You might get a watch or use an app that monitors your sleep patterns. Getting outside most days and staying on top of your medical appointments can also help improve your overall wellbeing.

8. Explore the World

Some retirees choose to spend a year or more abroad to discover a new country. Others take several months to tour Europe or take a cruise to Hawaii. The advantage of traveling during retirement is that your time tends to be more flexible. You could find deals during the shoulder season, which are times when prices are often lower than peak tourist season in popular destinations.

9. Take on a New Hobby

From drawing to ceramics to sculpture, there is a myriad of choices for those who want to develop their art talent. Online courses, videos and e-books provide instructions on crafts, cooking, sewing, brewing and foreign languages, among others. You might have access to local expertise as well, such as a pianist who offers classes on the side or a pottery maker who holds regular workshops.

10. Think About Relocating

If you want to be around other seniors, you might consider moving to a retirement community. Those who live in Northern states could feel a tug to head South during the colder months. Relocating to be closer to family or live in an area with a lower cost of living might fit your lifestyle preferences. If you’re unsure of where to go, test out a location for several months before deciding where to settle.

11. Work Part-Time

If you want to stay active and bring in a little extra income, check online and at nearby retailers to peruse employment options. You could also reach out to your previous employer to see if they are interested in re-hiring you on a part-time basis. You might consult or tutor others online.

12. Grow Your Own Food

If you’ve kept a garden every season for the past several years, now may be a good time to expand its offerings. For those with limited space, growing herbs indoors might be an option. Some neighborhoods offer community plots that you can rent for several months.

13. Study Your Family’s Ancestry

Learning about your genealogy could be as simple as going online and taking out a subscription to an ancestry website. You might interview relatives who have ties to your family’s past and visit local spots to find further records. You could decide to make a family book that tells your story and the stories of the generations past.

14. Become a Tour Guide

If you’re gifted in sharing information and are passionate about your local sites, taking a job as a tour guide might be a good fit. For those who live near scenic lakes, there might be openings for positions on guided boat rides. Historic buildings and monuments might also have touring needs.

15. Declutter Your Home

Take advantage of the quiet hours to go through drawers, closets and cabinets that have been filled over the years. Sift through attic spaces, the basement and garage. Get rid of items that are broken and donate other goods to local charities. Think about gifting memorabilia to family members who would appreciate them.

16. Get in Touch with Nature

For lawns in need of landscaping, evaluate if the scope of work is something you can do on your own. You might reach out to a local nursery to help you find plant options that will grow well in your area. If you live near a forest or nature preserve, look for trails to take to soak in the scenery.

17. Play Brain Games

Whether you enjoy crossword puzzles, Sudoku or other brain teasing games, incorporating these brain-boosting activities into your routine can help ward off memory loss and age-related diseases. Apps and websites such as Senior Games and AARP offer a selection geared toward retirees.

18. Redecorate Your Home

Sites like Pinterest can give you ideas for redoing your interior. Thrift stores and local sales could provide knickknacks and décor for the new look. Look through your own belongings that could fill the spaces in a reimagined way.

19. Focus on Your Personal Style

Retirement often brings a change of everyday dress. For those who love fashion and clothing, this could be a time to follow blogs and influencers who cater to the 50 and older crowd. For others, it might mean a switch to casual and comfortable attire.

20. Find a Solo Activity

While getting out and socializing has its benefits, you’ll also likely have hours in the day to yourself. Head to the library and find books that will absorb your attention or convert a room in your home to a space where you can do crafts or painting. Refinishing furniture and maintaining your vehicles can also be ways to spend mornings or afternoons on your own.

21. Discover Local Attractions

If you’ve spent most of your vacation time getting away to other places or visiting family, retirement opens doors to head out in your own area. Local eateries, festivals, fairs and historical sites may have a unique appeal. Invite a friend to try out new-to-you stores, parks or concerts.

22. Give Back in Your Own Way

Getting involved in the community could start by signing up for AmeriCorps Seniors, which offers opportunities for volunteers age 55 and older to serve. You could also visit a charity that you admire and ask how you can help. Mentoring young professionals or students might be a rewarding way to share what you’ve learned with others.

23. Find Your Purpose

Whether it’s re-kindling past relationships, spending more time with family or contributing to environmental movements, aligning your commitments with your priorities can help your tasks seem meaningful. If you’re not sure what your purpose is, talk to loved ones or friends for their input.

24. Live for the Moment

Rather than waiting for the perfect time to take an adventure such as a road trip with a RV, get started now. Health and mobility are uncertain, and if you wait too many years, it may not work to do the activities you planned. Make the most of the time you are able to travel and try new activities so that later you can reflect on the good times.

25. Keep an Open Mind

Setting out on a new path may be a great start to a new phase. However, some retirees find that what they dreamed of doesn’t turn out to be what they hoped. Stay flexible and be ready to change plans. Keep a positive attitude to fully live out your days, and be grateful for how far you’ve come.

