20 Big Companies That Hire Remote Workers

Remote work is no longer a remote possibility.

Remote work was popular long before the pandemic, but it was during the lockdowns that it really gained momentum. In fact, for a long time, remote work was a controversial idea to many bosses and human resources departments. Would employees actually do their jobs if they had a laptop at home or on a beach? Turns out that they would, and it’s controversial no more.

U.S. News & World Report conducted an internal survey of 200 companies in technology, digital media and financial services — and findings show that of these 200 companies, 77% offer remote job opportunities. In fact, fewer than 2% do not have any remote work options.

Keeping that in mind, here are 20 major employers that hire remote workers.

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Employees: 9,800 employees

What the company is: Activision Blizzard specializes in creating video games. You’ve likely heard of some of their creations — Candy Crush, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch, among others.

The company’s staff consists of software developers, as well as finance professionals, IT staff, sales, supply chain executives, lawyers and more. They have offices around the world. Some employees do work remotely; many don’t. But the culture of the company seems to lean toward increasingly working from home. There was actually a protest earlier this year, with one of the demands being that all workers should have the right to work remotely.

Adobe

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Employees: 25,998

What the company is: Adobe is a computer software company. If you do a lot of office work on computers, you’ve probably used or heard of some of Adobe’s software, like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator or Adobe Acrobat Reader.

The company is staffed with a variety of careers, including engineers, designers, sales and customer experience employees and professionals in finance and operations. As with many companies, Adobe’s in the midst of a remote worker revolution. The job you want may need to take place in an office but increasingly, it won’t. On an Adobe blog last year, a writer noted, “We expect to double the size of our remote worker population overtime as we learn and iterate on making this model successful.”

Atlassian

Headquarters: Sydney, Australia

Employees: 8,179

What the company is: The company develops products primarily for software developers and project managers.

The company employs engineers, product managers, analysts and data scientists, people who work in IT, security engineers — you name it, they’ve probably got it — including remote work opportunities. Given that the company makes a lot of products that help employees work remotely, you’d expect the company to have some remote work opportunities of their own. And, boy, do they.

In 2020, Atlassian adopted a “Team Anywhere” policy. If you work for the company, you can live in any city or country where the company has a presence and you’re in a similar time zone. You only are required to come into the office four times a year.

Autodesk

Headquarters: San Rafael, California

Employees: 12,600

What the company is: Autodesk makes software products and services for a number of industries, including architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and entertainment. They have offices around the world, including five in the United States.

The company’s remote work policy is pretty flexible and generous. There are home-based employees, hybrid employees and office-based staff, but even the office-based employees who have jobs that are expected to be at the office are allowed to work remotely up to 20% of the time.

Blackrock

Headquarters: New York City

Employees: 18,400

What the company is: It’s an investment management company, a home to portfolio managers, fixed income traders, compliance officers and software engineers, among other professions.

The current policy is that employees generally will get up to two days where they can work remotely. Still, that policy may evolve, suggested its CEO Larry Fink in an annual letter to employees at the start of 2022. In part, he wrote, “Companies expected workers to come to the office five days a week. … Mental health was rarely discussed in the workplace. … And wages for those on low and middle incomes barely grew. That world is gone.”

Citigroup

Headquarters: New York City

Employees: 223,400

What the company is: It’s an investment bank and financial services corporation. It’s one of the country’s oldest banks, and you may have a Citibank credit card in your wallet. The types of professionals who inhabit Citigroup are what you would expect — bankers, product managers and customer service representatives, among others.

And if you work at Citigroup, you may well do it from home — some of the time. In March 2021, it was announced that most of the company’s employees would be allowed to be hybrid staffers, working three days in the office and two days at home each week.

IBM

Headquarters: Armonk, New York

Employees: 282,100

What the company is: It’s a highly respected technology company that has been around since 1911. There are numerous careers at IBM, in everything from research to sales and software development to much, much more.

IBM has had remote workers long before it became fashionable, and earlier this year, its CEO, Arvind Krishna, said at the Aspen Ideas Festival that only about 20% of IBM’s American employees are in the office for three days a week or more. Krishna suggested that while more people may ultimately end up working at an IBM location, assuming the pandemic lessens, remote working is generally here to stay.

Intel

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Employees: 121,100

What the company is: Intel designs and manufactures technologies that power cloud computing. The company seems to want its workforce in the offices, but early in 2022, Christy Pambianchi, executive vice president and chief people officer wrote on LinkedIn that flexibility was the name of the game.

“While we can’t predict the future, we know for certain that there is no-one-size-fits-all when it comes to working at Intel,” she wrote. “Our approach to flexibility will account for the specific needs of different business units, teams, employees and geographies, and the different work each of us do throughout the year.” In other words, if you apply to Intel, hoping to get a remote work job, you just may — or you may not — depending on your role.

Intuit

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Employees: 14,200

What the company is: Intuit is a software company. You’ve likely heard of some of their products, like Quicken, QuickBooks & TurboTax to Mint.com. Some of the professions you’ll find here include software engineers and data scientists.

In May of 2022, the company started working in hybrid fashion, where most teams are expected to be on-site two to three days a week, which, of course, means that you’ll also often be working remotely two to three days a week.

Marvell Technology

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Employees: 6,729

What the company is: Marvell Technology develops and produces semiconductors and other related technology. As you would expect, they hire software engineers and computer programmers as well as professions such as accounting analysts and technical writers.

The company had a lot of employees working remotely during the pandemic and provided its employees with adjusting to teleworking through its remote work assistance policy. It has not, however, made a big issue out of working remotely in the way some of the companies on this list have. These days, it seems to be more on a case-by-case basis.

Nvidia Corporation

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Employees: 22,473

What the company is: It’s a technology company that, among other things, specializes in artificial intelligence hardware and software. Its headquarters have been compared to a palace, making it attractive for workers, but many employees are still opting to work remotely.

The company seems to have a pretty relaxed take on remote work, possibly because their company makes a lot of technology that helps employees work remotely from home. As CEO Jensen Huang told Venture Beat two years ago, when he was asked about remote work: “I got no trouble with it.”

Oracle

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Employees: 143,000

What the company is: Oracle is a computer technology company, selling software and cloud engineering systems, among other things. If you work at Oracle, you might be an application sales manager, a software engineer or a marketing manager.

The company recently moved from Silicon Valley, in California, to Austin, Texas, in 2020 — and once it did, it announced a more liberal policy involving remote work with most people choosing where they wanted to work. It’s hard to say if you’ll land a remote work job if you work for Oracle, but there are remote opportunities at Oracle on various job sites.

PayPal

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Employees: 30,900

What the company is: You’ve probably heard of PayPal and used the payment method. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology company; it helps make money transfers and online payments easier. It was founded in 1998 and has been a successful company in recent years.

As for the company’s remote work policies, PayPal has a wide mix of employees working on site and at home. But the trend seems to be drifting toward remote work. A subsidiary of the company recently closed a San Francisco office. Why? Because so many employees were electing to work from home.

PNC Bank

Headquarters: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Employees: 59,426

What the company is: During the pandemic, PNC Bank let most of its employees work from home. As the pandemic has receded, it has been bringing many employees back on site. Still, you can find plenty of positions at PNC Bank being advertised that allow remote work.

“… As an increasing number of employees transition to fully remote or hybrid setups, their needs are changing,” PNC says in an article on its company website. “Companies need to rise to the occasion to provide a different type of support for maximum productivity and happy workforces, keep workers in seats, and attract new talent in a tight labor market.”

Salesforce

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees: 77,000

What the company is: Salesforce makes software that helps companies sell. Meanwhile, its employees have sold Salesforce on offering a flexible work policy, where many employees work remotely.

According to the company’s website, some employees work in the office one to three days a week; those who don’t live near an office are fully remote, and “the smallest population” of employees go into the office four to five days a week — and only if their roles require it. Salesforce president and chief people officer Brent Hyder says, “An immersive workspace is no longer limited to a desk in our Towers; the 9-to-5 workday is dead; and the employee experience is about more than ping-pong tables and snacks.”

Splunk

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Employees: 7,500

What the company is: This software company specializes in offering technology that is used for searching, monitoring, visualizing and analyzing machine data in real time.

The company announced in 2021 that their policy of working remotely, which started during the pandemic, would be made permanent.

Kristen Robinson, former chief people officer for Splunk, told the San Francisco Business Times that while the company would retain an office, “Almost 100% of the roles that we have in the company will have the flexibility to work the way they want to … we have very few jobs that need to be done in an office.”

Texas Instruments

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Employees: 31,000

What the company is: It’s a very well-known and respected technology company that specializes in designing and manufacturing semiconductors. There are all sorts of positions available from cost accountants, to web application developers and purchasing coordinator managers and manufacturing process engineers — just to name a few jobs listed on Texas Instruments’ career page.

As for a remote work policy, job sites suggest some positions can be found. The company doesn’t exactly advertise or push the idea of people working at home, possibly because when you manufacture something, it’s hard to do it from your home. If you are a fan of working remotely, you may — or may not — find what you’re looking for, depending on your role.

Visa

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees: 21,500

What the company is: It is a financial services corporation that specializes in digital payments. You may well have a Visa-branded credit card in your wallet. If you work at Visa, you might do just about anything. There are currently openings for software engineers, research scientists and data scientists, among other careers.

At Visa they seem to want employees in the office but aren’t militant about it. Visa generally requires employees to show up at least two days a week. CEO Al Kelly Jr. recently told Fortune magazine that being at the office is more important than many employees may realize. “Much of my professional development comes from human interactions,” he says.

Workday

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California

Employees: 15,200

What the company is: The company is an on?demand financial management, human capital management and student information system software vendor.

You’ll certainly find some remote work positions on job sites, but co-founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri is generally not a fan of working from home. As he has said in an interview with McKinsey & Company, now residing on Workday’s website, the company values “teamwork and collaboration. And on the engineering side, I just don’t see remote work as a great option down the road. … I’m not a believer in the remote workforce in the long run.”

Yelp

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees: 4,400

What the company is: Yelp has its famous website, Yelp.com and the Yelp mobile app, both of which publish crowd-sourced reviews about businesses. If you want to work remotely and work for Yelp, that shouldn’t be a problem.

In a recent Yelp blog titled, “The future of work is remote,” co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman wrote that the company has been shuttering offices because so many employees work from home. “Globally, about 1% of our workforce is choosing to come into the office every day,” Stoppelman wrote. “As we continue to embrace a fully remote workplace and design the future of remote work at Yelp, we plan to re-allocate resources towards our employee experience, new talent, and the growth of our business.”

