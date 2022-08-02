2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a…

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon. Both officers were transported to an area hospital for serious injuries. One officer was treated and released on the evening of the assault. The second officer was hospitalized and released on Friday. The department says an investigation is ongoing.

