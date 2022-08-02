WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 1:40 PM

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon. Both officers were transported to an area hospital for serious injuries. One officer was treated and released on the evening of the assault. The second officer was hospitalized and released on Friday. The department says an investigation is ongoing.

