15 Top Cancun All-Inclusive Family Resorts

With its glittering turquoise waters and white sand beaches, Cancún offers prime real estate for vacationing. Tourists around the globe flock to the heart of the Mexican Caribbean most notably from December through April, when the weather beckons with little rainfall and comfortable temperatures averaging in the 80s. All-inclusive family resorts are bountiful in Cancún, offering families the laid-back lifestyle of several on-site restaurants and activities like kids clubs, water parks and cushy all-suite lodging. At these top all-inclusive resorts for families in Cancún, you can be treated to everything you need on your tropical getaway.

Hard Rock Hotel Cancun

Among the most popular destinations for family vacations in Cancún is the Hard Rock Hotel Cancun. The modern, rock ‘n’ roll-themed rooms are equipped with private balconies and hydro spa tubs for family relaxation; you can also opt for ocean views. Guests at this all-inclusive property can enjoy five on-site restaurants, with worldly culinary offerings spanning Mexican to Asian cuisine. Dining, snacks and beverages are included in your stay, along with nightly entertainment and daily activities. Situated on the sandy shores amid Cancún’s Hotel Zone, the Hard Rock features a lagoon-style pool, swim-up bars, a kids club with a children’s pool and slides, nonmotorized water sports, and courts for tennis and basketball. As part of the all-inclusive package, the resort offers a musical experience at the Music Lab: Guests ages 12 and older are welcome to use the recording studio, play different instruments and more. Recent visitors appreciate the accommodating staff and the engaging kids club.

IBEROSTAR Selection Cancún

For the family seeking a luxe all-inclusive Cancún family vacation, IBEROSTAR Selection Cancún is a great option. The resort begs you to wake up to the Caribbean with peace of mind that the whole family will enjoy a fun-filled day in paradise. Choose between six buffet and a la carte restaurants — food and drinks are included — and opt for either doubles, villas or suites for your lodging. Some of the best activities for kids can be found at Star Camp, which is IBEROSTAR’s entertainment program for ages 4 to 17; Aqua Fun is equally impressive, providing a water park where youngsters can fly down pirate ship slides and swim beneath the shark. This all-inclusive property also boasts a dive center, where the family can train and take part in diving excursions in Cozumel’s coral reefs, as well as pools, sports courts, a golf course and more. Past guests here compliment the quality of the service and the food in particular.

Hyatt Ziva Cancun

Combining modern, luxe amenities with family-friendly activities right on the beach, Hyatt Ziva Cancun is another top all-inclusive choice for families planning a Cancún vacation. The resort features more than 500 luxury suites with designer accents, spa-like bathrooms with rainfall showers, turndown service and dreamy ocean views. You can make use of the unlimited dining and drinks at eight restaurants, three lounges and six bars — there’s even an on-site microbrewery. Keep the kids entertained with activities galore: This Hyatt Ziva property boasts three infinity pools, a KidZ Club and even a hangout spot for teens where virtual reality simulators and pool tables entice. Each night, the resort provides family-friendly presentations at the alfresco amphitheater, including performances with musicians, dancers and acrobats. Travelers love the convenient beach access and stunning ocean vistas here.

Finest Playa Mujeres

A high-end, all-inclusive experience for the whole family can be found at Finest Playa Mujeres. The resort is situated on a peninsula with its own private beaches, which makes for a remote stay among endless sand dunes and crystal-clear waters. The resort has designated areas for children and adults; the kid-sized water park, mini-spa and theater among other child-friendly amenities help ensure younger guests don’t get bored while parents sip cocktails poolside or enjoy an adults-only romantic evening. There are plentiful activities to indulge in, from snorkeling and kayaking to dance classes and cooking lessons. Finest Playa Mujeres boasts a dozen pools alongside hot tubs, as well as children’s facilities that include a pool, playground and indoor pavilions. Choose a swim-up room for a true luxury experience and enjoy your own private pool area, then dine on a variety of global cuisines at the resort’s 12 restaurants. Recent guests say the impressive all-inclusive experience and amenities here will have them coming back for more.

Club Med Cancún Yucatan

Located at the tip of the Riviera Maya, the family-friendly Club Med Cancún Yucatan caters to young guests with dedicated entertainment and spaces for infants, kids and teenagers. The newly redesigned resort features a spa, a handful of restaurants serving Mexican cuisine and other worldwide specialties, and excursion opportunities to visit archaeological sites of the ancient Maya civilization or snorkel with sea turtles. Enjoy up to 30 activities included in your stay, ranging from flying trapeze group lessons and snorkeling classes to free access to sailing and archery instruction, just to name a few. There’s also a family pool, a children’s pool with water games and a freshwater infinity pool at the center of this Club Med property. Resortgoers recommend a stay here particularly for families with teenagers, who can fully enjoy all the offered activities.

Moon Palace Cancun

This all-inclusive Cancún resort is known for its enticing limited-time offers, including the opportunity for kids and teens to stay for free. While guests can always be on the lookout for such specials, Moon Palace Cancun provides a top-notch family-friendly experience regardless. The resort’s world-class dining options encompass an array of international offerings such as Italian, Brazilian and Pan-Asian cuisines — which you can enjoy around the clock with 24-hour room service and without worry, since it’s all included. Your stay also covers nonmotorized water sports, pool and beach access, entertainment such as pyrotechnic shows and more. Moon Palace Cancun boasts a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, a state-of-the-art playroom for the little ones, and a lounge filled with video games and snacks. Past visitors recommend this resort for a family vacation, especially because of the welcoming staff.

Paradisus Cancún

At Paradisus Cancún, guests can opt for either an adult-only lodging option or family-friendly accommodations. Five large, glass-roofed pyramids situated between the Nichupté Lagoon and the Caribbean Sea make this five-star resort an iconic, architectural gem in Quintana Roo. The resort is known for its luxurious guest rooms, outdoor pool, spa services and high-quality dining choices across nearly a dozen restaurants. Kidsdom offers supervised activities, crafts and more for children 5 and older. Guests can snorkel, scuba dive or simply lounge on the pristine white sand beaches in this Mexican destination. Upgrade to The Reserve package for your own private concierge; the finest suites; and access to a private beach area, a private pool and other exclusive hotel areas (though some are adult-only). Travelers call this resort clean and well maintained, adding that they appreciate the ambiance.

Seadust Cancún Family Resort

Young adventure-seekers will love this family-friendly resort in Cancún. Seadust Cancún Family Resort’s activities span a wide range, so guests can enjoy water sports, zip-lining, rock climbing and mini-golf. The separate clubs for babies, kids and teens mean endless entertainment for all, especially at the resort’s water park. When the family needs fuel, there are 10 restaurants with various gastronomic offerings, as well as 10 bars. Seadust Cancún boasts three outdoor infinity pools for swimming, including a dedicated children’s pool for the kiddos. Book a family suite, with the option of one king size bed or two double beds in the main space, along with a separate bunk bed area with three beds. Guests laud the offerings for children at this property, saying that while it’s a bit smaller than other resorts, Seadust Cancún is the ideal size for those traveling with kids.

Wyndham Alltra Cancun

Formerly known as Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, this all-inclusive family resort has more than 10 on-site restaurants, bars and lounges, in addition to a full-service spa. There are a variety of included activities for all different needs, from water sports to tequila tastings. The pirate-themed aqua park — complete with waterslides — is a main attraction; youngsters can also try out the mini-golf course, beach games, and arts and crafts events at the Wyndham Alltra Cancun kids club. Teens can spend their time socializing in the hangout room just for them. At night, the resort welcomes the whole family to take part in the entertainment offerings, including live shows with mariachi bands and dancers, theme parties on the beach and family-friendly movies. Families who’ve visited this resort praise the amenities and events geared toward children, as well as the kids club staff.

Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún

Indulge in modern Mexican luxury at the Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún. This all-inclusive Cancún resort is full of activities for the whole family, including live shows, water sports and wellness sessions at the Miiluma Spa. The kids club and teens club allow younger guests to socialize, explore and adventure. When the hunger hits, the resort is full of delicious culinary creations: Enjoy a series of Mexican dishes and international cuisine in the 10 restaurants and bars at the resort. The beachfront resort right in Cancún’s Hotel Zone has a bi-level outdoor pool with a swim-up bar and kiddy area, too. As is the standard of most all-inclusive resorts, the rooms here feature minibars that are replenished daily free of charge (with some restrictions). Reviewers emphasize the cleanliness of the resort and attentiveness of its staff.

Grand Residences Riviera Cancun

This all-suite resort promises luxury and comfort for the whole family. Expect signature bedding, a spa bathroom and state-of-the-art appliances in every room at Grand Residences Riviera Cancun. Located on a stunning beach just south of the fishing village of Puerto Morelos, the resort pays homage to Mexican culture with its hacienda-style architecture. The suites provide ideal lodging for families, with options for up to four bedrooms, which can sleep up to 13 guests. Each is equipped with a kitchenette and/or full kitchen and a whirlpool tub; most also provide a washer and dryer as well as a hot tub on a private terrace. Enjoy three restaurants, 24-hour room service, a kids club and a spa at this Grand Residences property. The activity offerings range from cooking and mixology classes to bike rides. Recent visitors appreciate the spacious accommodations at this beautiful resort, calling it an ideal family destination.

Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa

Set along a pristine stretch of shoreline, this oceanfront all-inclusive resort for families in Cancún features a private beach area. The whole family can enjoy complimentary water sports such as kayaking at Dream Sands Cancun Resort & Spa, while teens can take advantage of their own Core Zone, which provides daily activities and nightly entertainment like sports, social events and more. The Explorers Club grants young ones access to treasure hunts, camping on the beach and other adventures. The whole family can get together to enjoy Caribbean dance lessons, cooking classes and golfing as well. For dining, choose from an array of experiences, including six a la carte restaurants, a buffet, a grill and a cafe with an ice cream parlor; there are also four bars. As part of the “Unlimited-Luxury” experience, all dining and drinks are included in your stay, in addition to top-notch service and entertainment. Resortgoers love Dream Sands Cancun’s proximity to the ocean, saying that while the rooms could use some updates the beach is unbeatable.

Hotel Riu Cancun

Rich with kid-friendly activities and adult-worthy dining, Hotel Riu Cancun sets a pleasant vacation atmosphere for the whole family. This hotel pairs three freshwater swimming pools, an infinity pool and beach access to the turquoise waters with its 24-hour all-inclusive program, ensuring guests never get bored. Kids have their very own RiuLand program, which offers games, play areas and more. There’s shows, live music, water sports and more activities for all to enjoy, whether you want to take a scuba diving lesson, play beach volleyball or try out the gym. The resort has a range of themed eateries, including buffets, a steakhouse and an Italian restaurant. Past guests praise the convenient location and exceptional service.

Omni Cancun Hotel & Villas

A luxury all-inclusive pick, Omni Cancun Hotels & Villas boasts three cascading pools and spacious rooms, suites and villas. The villas are a great option for those with big families, as they feature three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a full kitchen. The resort’s kids club engages children ages 5 to 12 with games, art centers, play kitchens and more. Omni Cancun also offers dance and scuba lessons for all, spa packages, inviting white sand beaches, multisports courts, aquatic activities like water polo and a variety of all-inclusive restaurants, including fine dining options. The resort is nestled between the Mexican Caribbean and Nichupté Lagoon, making for an unforgettable getaway where spectacular views await. Travelers rave about the quality of the service at Omni Cancun, saying everyone from the waiters to the masseuses goes above and beyond in accommodating guests.

Beach Palace

The Superior Family Deluxe suites at Beach Palace provide prime real estate for lounging all week long between activities. The spacious suites have a minibar for kids (ready to provide a refreshing chocolate drink), an Xbox 360, a beach bucket kit, an in-room whirlpool tub and many more amenities. The resort also has a state-of-the-art kids club with innovative games and play areas. You’ll also find three outdoor pools and a spa at this all-inclusive Cancún resort. Even more, Beach Palace offers Las Vegas-style performances, including musical acts and fire shows; world-class dining; water activities such as stand-up paddleboarding; and plenty of add-on excursions to explore this Mexican locale. Recent visitors say the hospitality and amenities here elevate the Cancún vacation experience.

