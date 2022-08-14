14 Top All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts for Families

Picture a family vacation on the beach with adventurous kayaking, Instagram-worthy sunsets, beautiful oceanfront accommodations and relaxing spa treatments —…

Picture a family vacation on the beach with adventurous kayaking, Instagram-worthy sunsets, beautiful oceanfront accommodations and relaxing spa treatments — not to mention plenty of activities to keep the kids busy and all the food and drinks you want. That’s what you’ll be treated to on an all-inclusive, family-friendly getaway in the Caribbean. You won’t need to worry about paying for meals or activities: It’s all included. Kids will be entertained and parents relaxed as families make wonderful memories together. Here are some of the top all-inclusive Caribbean resorts for families.

(Note: Some of the following resorts, amenities and locations may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with your hotel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

Spice Island Beach Resort: Grand Anse Beach, Grenada

Spice Island Beach Resort, located on arguably one of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean, offers 64 villa-style suites, with some that open directly out onto Grand Anse Beach. This all-inclusive Grenada resort makes a great getaway for families since a stay here includes amenities like access to the kids activity center, which offers a full-day program for children aged 3 to 12. Get a suite with sofa beds or cots available, and enjoy activities such as tennis, nonmotorized water sports and bicycle riding.

Two beachfront restaurants and regular live music on the beach — including calypso, reggae and steel band performances — await you at Spice Island Beach Resort. Each child also receives their own goodie box upon check-in, with branded gifts from the resort and locally made snacks. While the youngsters are being entertained, parents can escape to Janissa Spa for a body treatment featuring native spices and herbs. Overall, guests praise the friendly service from the pleasant staff.

Club Med Punta Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Book a stay at Club Med Punta Cana for a magical family vacation that includes all meals, snacks and bar service. This resort in Punta Cana boasts three outdoor pools, clubs for children, nightly entertainment and adult-exclusive Zen spaces. Certain sports and activities, such as a family “Big Snack” pancake party or baking workshop, are also included with your stay. Kids won’t want to miss out on the acrobatic and artistic offerings of the Circus School.

Parents traveling with babies, meanwhile, will appreciate Baby Club Med for those younger than 2. The main restaurant also offers an area with blenders and microwaves to prepare baby meals, as well as pre-prepared baby food; other available baby amenities include a bottle warmer, sterilizer and biscuits. For an additional fee, guests can take advantage of the on-demand child care services, local excursions, spa treatments and more. The Family Superior Room connecting with Superior Room sleeps up to six and allows parents to have a separate bedroom and living room. Recent lodgers loved the extensive list of activities to enjoy on the property.

Sensira Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya: Cancún, Mexico

At Sensira Resort & Spa, guests can enjoy a semiprivate beach, gaze out at the stunning views of Petempich Bay or take advantage of the resort’s all-inclusive amenities: a zip line, rock climbing wall, beach lounge chairs, dining at restaurants or buffets, and more. Other activities here in the Riviera Maya include shopping and sightseeing in nearby Cancún or a visit to beautiful Playa del Carmen.

Back at Sensira, the Baby Explorer Club’s many features — from indoor bounce houses to slides — can keep little ones engaged while parents get a treatment at the adult spa or just sunbathe in serenity. Kids can stay busy with mini-golf, the Aquapark’s waterslides and “rain tree,” or supervised activities at the Adventure Club. The adults-only S-Club for dancing and drinks makes for a lively night out for parents. Families traveling with little ones need not worry: The resort makes its own baby food and supplies all the equipment parents need for a hassle-free stay. Babysitting services are available daily; if an infant is still breastfeeding, the nanny will find the parent during mealtime. Visitors who stayed here recently said they particularly liked that the resort has a lot to offer its youngest guests.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

For kids, this resort is a dream come true. The family-friendly Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana brings Nickelodeon to life with meet-and-greets with favorite show characters spanning SpongeBob to Dora and Boots. Nickelodeon-themed villas, swim-up suites or even a plunge pool suite can provide one-of-a-kind lodging for your Caribbean vacation. You’ll also get to experience Nick-themed amenities like mini blimps in your room, character phone calls and a slime-filled obstacle course. When you work up an appetite, this resort offers dining in a spaceship-themed restaurant, global cuisine at the Gourmet Village or the opportunity for breakfast in your jammies with your favorite characters.

For more kid-focused fun, head to Club Nick for programs geared toward ages 4 to 12; Character Central for dance parties; or Plaza Orange, where youngsters can walk the Orange Carpet. The AquaNick water park boasts waterslides, a spray ground, lazy river and mass “slimings.” SpongeBob fanatics can book a stay in the Pineapple Villa luxury suite, with an entrance shaped like a pineapple as well as upgraded amenities and services. Families who have visited the resort call a stay here a vacation kids will remember for a long time to come, noting the water park as a highlight.

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino: Kralendijk, Bonaire

Bonaire, an unspoiled Dutch island in the Caribbean, is home to Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino. The all-inclusive package at this family resort covers accommodation, unlimited food and drinks, water and land activities, and access to two pools and a beautiful beach; you’ll also get to enjoy an on-site casino and world-class dive courses. Plus, kids younger than 5 stay and eat free for each paying adult. Unique experiences on the island include spotting flocks of flamingos, visiting the Donkey Sanctuary, diving at the 1000 Steps site, snorkeling at Bonaire National Marine Park and perusing the charming town of Kralendijk. Previous visitors can’t say enough great things about the incredible scuba diving at this Caribbean destination.

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa: Village Maho Beach, St. Maarten

Set on 10 acres of beachfront property, the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa is the largest all-inclusive family resort on the charismatic Caribbean island nation of St. Maarten. The vibrant location is one of the island’s primary entertainment hubs, with the biggest casino and trendiest nightclub on the island. The resort features an extensive array of dining and activity options, including the Oasis pool and swim-up bar, the Beach House Kids Club, a small aqua park, the Teen Zone, five restaurants and a pizzeria, play areas, the Serenity Spa, private direct access to Maho Beach and more. Book confidently with flexible cancellations and packages that include airfare to a variety of airlines. Recent guests highlight the beaches and buffets as favorite amenities here.

Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino: Five Islands Village, Antigua

The Royalton Antigua, a top-notch all-inclusive family resort in Antigua, provides multigenerational fun with activities, food and accommodations to suit the whole family. Located along the St. John’s Deep Bay, this resort gives guests access to a curative spa, lively casino, kids and teens clubs, fitness facilities, and seemingly endless dining and cocktail venues to choose from. The Royalton Antigua offers an upscale experience for discerning travelers looking for a memorable family vacation destination. Upgrade to the Diamond Club for an even more elevated experience — you’ll enjoy exclusive services, restaurants, beaches and bars. Previous guests praise the staff for being friendly, courteous and accommodating.

Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection: San Pedro, Belize

Alaia Belize showcases the best of what Caribbean all-inclusive resorts have to offer, with accommodations overlooking the turquoise Caribbean Sea, access to charming local towns, exceptional food and exhilarating water activities. Located on Ambergris Caye in Belize, this four-diamond resort features three restaurants, four bars, diving and snorkeling in the Belize Barrier Reef, and three pools — including a suspended rooftop pool and lounge with panoramic views.

Starting in September 2022, guests can book an all-inclusive package that includes accommodation, dining, beverages and activities. Secure a Reef House suite for a more secluded stay with the whole family; you can choose resort or ocean views and enjoy a quiet pool area. Each offers premium living space with two or three bedrooms and full bathrooms, in addition to a fully equipped kitchen, furnished balcony and more. Experiences in the area include scuba diving at the Great Blue Hole, exploring ancient Mayan temples, hiking in lush rainforests and zip lining through the jungle. Recent travelers love this property, especially the rooftop pool.

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach: Cancún, Mexico

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive family resort situated in a privileged oceanfront location in Cancún, the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach is just the spot. It offers the best of the Yucatán Peninsula’s weather complemented by what guests call superb service, ample selections of gourmet food and wine, and the Gem Spa. Parents will have access to comprehensive children’s offerings such as babysitting services and the Coral KidZ Club, a creatively designed and interactive playground. Adults will also love dining at The Table — an innovative and immersive dining experience that takes you through Mexico’s gastronomic history. Previous visitors hail the food and spa as their favorite things about the resort.

When visiting the Cancún area, embark on an excursion for a scenic ferry ride to Isla Mujeres, or take a tour of the Croco Cun Zoo to learn about local species and wildlife conservation efforts. An interactive encounter at Dolphin Discovery Cancun gives adventure-seekers the chance to ride on your belly or launch into the air with the help of a friendly dolphin boost.

Beaches Turks & Caicos: Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

At Beaches Turks & Caicos, families can enjoy Sesame Street character breakfasts, plenty of kids programming, an Xbox Play Lounge, a teen nightclub, free PADI scuba certification and deep-sea diving. Guests of all ages have access to many unique restaurants and gorgeous beaches, as well as paddleboards, kayaks, tennis and more — making for a one-of-a-kind all-inclusive trip to the Turks & Caicos Islands. The resort comprises five unique villages that reflect the culture, cuisine and architecture of Italy, France, the Caribbean and Key West with 21 restaurants, 10 pools, a 12-mile beach and the 45,000-square-foot Pirates Island Water Park.

Beaches Turks & Caicos also accommodates families with special needs: The resort’s kids camps are Certified Autism Centers, and you’ll also find disability-accessible guest rooms, wheelchair-accessible ramps throughout the resort, sensory-friendly areas, and specially trained staff and child care experts. The beautiful beaches and exceptional staff were two highlights for recent travelers here. Beaches Resorts also has Caribbean properties in Negril and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla: West End Village, Anguilla

For a five-star vacation that focuses on family-friendly fun, visit the Four Seasons Anguilla. You can enjoy a private chef-prepared meal together in your villa, splash in the Bamboo Pool, explore beautiful beaches, kayak on Meads Bay or watch a gorgeous sunset over the water. The resort caters to kids with activities such as cookie decorating, scavenger hunts, and arts and crafts. Other kid-friendly amenities include child-sized bathrobes, complimentary toiletries and free use of games and coloring books; guests can also request cribs, high chairs and strollers at no extra charge.

With a beautiful Four-Bedroom Ocean-View Villa, families will have plenty of space to spread out. The nearly 5,800-square-foot villa sleeps up to 11 guests and features marble bathrooms, outdoor showers, a sun deck, a private pool, a washer and dryer, and a personal lifestyle assistant. Visitors highly recommend this resort due to the sweeping ocean views, unbelievable service and stunning beaches.

Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa: Rodney Bay, St. Lucia

The Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa welcomes guests of all ages with plenty of activities and amenities for an easy family vacation in St. Lucia. Kids will love complimentary access to the Splash Island Water Park as parents get pampered with a free daily treatment at the spa. Families can also make memories together with an excursion to a volcano or shopping at an open-air market. Booking the all-inclusive experience covers all meals and drinks, nonmotorized water sports and other complimentary amenities to make your stay comfortable and convenient. Recent visitors say they were impressed with the beachfront rooms and entertaining Splash Park. With four properties on St. Lucia — all Green Globe certified as sustainable — Bay Gardens Resorts is committed to supporting environmental protection such as with its turtle conservation efforts.

Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa: Rose Hall, Jamaica

This family-focused resort in Jamaica is brimming with amenities and activities, such as two outdoor pools, a fitness facility, water sports, a kids club and teen lounge, and unlimited food and drinks. Spa treatments and private beach cabanas are great add-ons to elevate your stay at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa. For even more fun, the property is close to several golf courses, a historic haunted mansion, a 600-foot waterfall and high-end shopping. Visitors highly recommend the butler services that come with a Butler Suite or Villa.

Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Like most all-inclusive resorts, Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana includes accommodations along with access to restaurants and buffets, a kids club, a fitness center and organized activities. What makes this resort unique is its three castles, which house the kids club, the Garden Circus restaurant and the Kokoro bar.

Families can relax in spacious rooms and enjoy some downtime at the pools or beach, as well as family-friendly water sports, while the youngest challenge their imagination with the kids programming. The resort offers innovative kid-friendly activities like costume workshops, arts and crafts, cooking classes, expeditions and children’s games. Young guests at the resort can channel their inner explorers by becoming part of the Bahia Scout program and enjoying guided nature activities around the resort. After the sun goes down, children can join their families to watch the shows with video mapping projected on the resort’s main castle. Recent visitors said what they liked most about the resort were the pools and water park.

