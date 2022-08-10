10 retirement hot spots in the U.S.:

Retirement havens Many workers dream of moving to Florida for retirement. But plenty of other people are envisioning an ideal…

Many workers dream of moving to Florida for retirement. But plenty of other people are envisioning an ideal retirement in Hawaii, Colorado, North Carolina or Oregon. There are actually six different states with at least one metro area ranked as a highly desirable retirement spot by Americans age 45 and older, according to a U.S. News online survey. Here’s a look at the most desirable places to retire.

Sarasota, Florida

White sand beaches, swaying palm trees and pleasant winter weather are a big part of the attraction of retirement in Sarasota. But in addition to providing opportunities for relaxation, this picturesque city is an inspiration to artists who flock to the area for an annual film festival, improv festival and chalk festival. Retirees who relocate to Sarasota should be able to find plenty of company, as 40% of the population is age 60 or older. The moderate housing costs allow retirees on a budget to enjoy a Florida beach retirement.

Naples, Florida

If your retirement plan is to play golf and live near the beach, consider Naples. This southern Florida city has numerous golf options and is located on the Gulf of Mexico. There are miles of white sand beaches to explore. Naples is a popular retirement spot, and 38% of the population is age 60 or older. The biggest downside of retirement in Naples is housing costs that are higher than many other parts of Florida. However, many retirees find the high quality of life in Naples to be worth the cost.

Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach is best known as a haven for motor sports. The city is home to the Daytona International Speedway, and NASCAR fans frequent the area for the Daytona 500 and other large events. Daytona Beach is located on the east coast of Florida along the Atlantic Ocean. Housing costs are generally lower than in other parts of Florida, which makes it easier for retirees with a limited budget to retire near the ocean. A third of the population is age 60 or older in this popular retirement spot.

Pensacola, Florida

A retirement dream of swaying palm trees and sandy beaches can be realized in Pensacola. Located in western Florida near the border with Alabama, this affordable beach retirement spot provides convenient access to the Pensacola Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Islands National Seashore has white sandy beaches, coastal marshes and historic forts to explore. Other popular beaches include Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key State Park. Pensacola’s low housing prices make it affordable for retirees on a budget to relocate to the area.

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville‘s atmospheric scenery has been inspiring for artists, writers and musicians for generations. It’s easy to take in the natural surroundings on a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway. More ambitious retirees will find opportunities to explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests. On the other hand, you might prefer to stay in town and embark on a culinary adventure through Asheville’s innovative restaurants and unique breweries. Just over a quarter of Asheville residents are age 60 or older.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is a vacation destination. The area’s beaches, golf courses and restaurants attract visitors throughout the year. Retirees who enjoy the vacation lifestyle can make the move permanent. The reasonable cost of living allows retirees with a fixed income to enjoy a high quality of life. Over a third of the population is age 60 or older, so there are plenty of other retirees for company. Your retirement activities might include rounds of golf on courses designed by top architects, joining the tourists on the boardwalk or SkyWheel and enjoying the fresh local seafood while overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene is a college town that is home to the University of Oregon. The city is known for its outdoor activities and jogging trails. The Nike corporation was founded in the area. There’s also a focus on activism and the arts. Many people who live in Eugene want to make a difference in the world. When you’re ready to get out of town, you can easily drive to the ocean, the mountains or nearby wineries. Located about 100 miles from Portland, Eugene is a smaller and less expensive retirement spot.

Portland, Oregon

Portland is an ideal retirement spot for active retirees who enjoy outdoor activities. The 5,200-acre Forest Park is among the largest urban parks in the county and has over 80 miles of trails. Portland is also home to impressive gardens, including the International Rose Test Garden and the Portland Japanese Garden. The city promotes environmentally conscious transportation options, including walking, biking and a public transportation system, which make it possible for retirees to get around without a car. It’s easy to spend an afternoon getting lost in the massive Powell’s Books, sampling the specialty coffee and doughnut shops or enjoying a farm-to-table dining experience.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

This desirable retirement spot combines a low cost of living with a high quality of life. Located near the Rocky Mountains, Colorado Springs is an ideal place to explore natural wonders, including Pikes Peak and the Garden of the Gods. The city usually receives a moderate amount of snow in the winter and is within driving distance of multiple ski resorts. Colorado Springs has a large military presence, which could make the area appealing to military retirees. You may also bump into some Olympic athletes who come from around the country to train at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Honolulu, Hawaii

A relaxing retirement on a beach in Hawaii is something many working people dream about. This sunny tropical island has year-round pleasant temperatures and a laid-back vibe that’s sure to help you relax. The rhythms of the sea are a part of life in Honolulu, and it’s easy to begin and end each day at the beach. However, life in Hawaii’s state capital city isn’t without challenges. The cost of living and housing are higher than in many other desirable retirement spots, and frequent trips back to the mainland can get expensive.

