WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2021.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AMTDDign 485.00 12.05 400.25+384.04 +2369.2
2BPPrud 19 26.08 3.90 17.74 +13.81 +351.4
3ProUltShTc 24.25 14.04 17.28 +12.10 +233.4
4ScorpioTk 23 42.01 11.02 38.61 +25.80 +201.4
5NxTierOilSol 12.50 3.56 9.97 +6.42 +180.8
6CONSOLEn 66.05 19.11 61.32 +38.61 +170.0
7PBFEnergy 18 44.12 13.10 33.35 +20.38 +157.1
8ArdmoreShip 8.74 3.09 8.15 +4.77 +141.1
9USNGasFd 32.77 12.09 28.62 +16.13 +129.1
10iPathNatGas 50.95 18.48 43.14 +24.23 +128.1
11OccidentPet 10 74.04 29.15 65.75 +36.76 +126.8
12AnteroRescs 48.80 15.98 39.64 +22.14 +126.5
13AlphMetalRs 4 186.98 55.98 136.76 +75.71 +124.0
14AmplifyEngy 9.86 3.10 6.85 +3.74 +120.3
15SeacorMarine 9.78 3.36 7.40 +4.00 +117.6
16HoeghLP 6 9.19 4.07 9.16 +4.84 +112.0
17PeabodyEng 7 33.29 9.83 20.99 +10.92 +108.4
18SilverbowRs 50 49.27 19.00 45.19 +23.42 +107.6
19SJuanBasin 34 14.70 5.92 12.60 +6.51 +106.9
20USNatGas 29.37 11.56 24.22 +12.50 +106.6
21Tidewatr 28.79 10.70 22.03 +11.32 +105.7
22VermilionEng 6 26.02 12.52 25.86 +13.27 +105.4
23EQTCorp 50.41 19.20 44.03 +22.22 +101.9
24MesaRoyalty 28.00 5.91 12.30 +6.15 +100.0
25CVREnergy 43.61 16.83 33.54 +16.73 + 99.5
26Permian 56 23.08 9.87 20.00 +9.90 + 98.0
27ComstkRr 22.11 6.88 15.93 +7.84 + 96.9
28Renren 30.44 15.01 28.79 +14.11 + 96.1
29HelmPayne 54.59 23.83 46.30 +22.60 + 95.4
30SocQuim&M 115.76 46.70 98.37 +47.94 + 95.1
31TalosEngy 25.49 9.08 18.95 +9.15 + 93.4
32PrecDrill 87.19 35.88 68.17 +32.74 + 92.4
33TeekyTnk 22.10 9.89 20.87 +9.97 + 91.5
34BorrDrillrs 6.96 1.75 3.84 +1.78 + 86.4
35RangeRescs 16 37.44 16.71 33.07 +15.24 + 85.5
36VaalcoEgy 4 8.77 3.16 5.93 +2.72 + 84.7
37KosmosEngy 8.49 3.45 6.34 +2.88 + 83.2
38RPCInc 45 12.91 4.51 8.16 +3.62 + 79.7
39SandRidgeEn 6 29.28 9.07 18.73 +8.27 + 79.1
40DelekUS 35.23 14.71 26.66 +11.67 + 77.9
41Valhi 9 54.06 22.42 51.10 +22.35 + 77.7
42BiPEngy 86.23 40.90 71.20 +30.93 + 76.8
43Nabors 207.67 82.50 142.49 +61.40 + 75.7
44GenieEngy 5 9.70 4.83 9.63 +4.06 + 72.9
45Direx30TBr 122.40 55.78 93.33 +38.87 + 71.4
46PrSh20yrTr 69.49 31.53 52.95 +22.04 + 71.3
47NoEurOil 18 20.72 9.78 16.99 +6.98 + 69.7
48BlockHR 16 40.05 21.08 39.96 +16.40 + 69.6
49SolarOilfld 14.61 6.60 11.09 +4.54 + 69.3
50SwERCmETR 5.20 2.64 4.46 +1.82 + 68.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1QuanergySy 7.15 .31 .33 9.68 96.7
2AvayaHldg 21.65 .79 .90 —18.90 95.5
3CazooGrp 6.22 .45 .55 5.49 91.0
4BITMining 6.28 .60 .68 5.47 89.0
5Vapotherm 21.06 1.87 2.28 —18.43 89.0
6Invitae 15.87 1.83 1.90 —13.37 87.6
7CarvanaA 240.59 19.45 29.15—202.64 87.4
8RanpakHl 39.91 4.73 5.11 —32.47 86.4
9SOSLtdrs 48.75 4.91 5.66 —35.45 86.2
10RomeoPwr 3.94 .44 .55 3.10 84.9
11fuboTV 16.65 2.32 2.51 —13.01 83.8
12BauschHlth 28.08 4.00 4.62 —22.99 83.3
13HorizGlbl 8.75 1.40 1.42 6.56 82.2
14F45TrainHl 15.78 .79 1.97 8.92 81.9
15Heliogenn 16.31 1.75 2.47 —11.10 81.8
16iShsRussia 43.45 7.11 8.06 —34.78 81.2
17CooperStdHldg 27.35 3.53 4.31 —18.10 80.8
18akaBrandsHl 4.15 1.80 1.88 7.37 79.7
19PartyCity 1 6.86 1.04 1.14 4.43 79.5
20SnapIncA 47.71 9.34 9.88 —37.15 79.0
21VnEkRuss 27.01 5.00 5.65 —21.01 78.8
22CmtyHlthSys 1 14.74 2.88 2.98 —10.33 77.6
23DrxBioBull 39.50 4.06 8.37 —27.63 76.8
24Farfetch 35.26 6.52 7.94 —25.49 76.2
25ViaOpADR 10.69 1.55 1.78 5.57 75.8
26Audacy 13 3.36 .61 .64 1.93 75.2
27VoltaInc 7.64 1.22 1.84 5.50 74.9
28WeidaiLtdrs 1 2.98 .71 .96 2.79 74.4
29AsanaA 76.93 16.19 19.32 —55.23 74.1
30DxRetlBulls 39.66 7.16 9.45 —26.98 74.1
31UntySftwr 144.69 29.09 37.39—105.60 73.9
32AspenAerogels 52.00 7.93 13.08 —36.71 73.7
33CedarRlTrpfC 25.50 6.20 6.67 —18.60 73.6
34RingCentral 194.40 47.28 49.49—137.86 73.6
35WarbyParkn 47.29 10.86 12.39 —34.17 73.4
36CianADRn 13.61 3.15 3.40 8.93 72.4
37UpHealth 2.79 .45 .63 1.61 71.9
38Wayfair 11 197.77 43.31 53.91—136.06 71.6
39Nautilus 1 6.47 1.64 1.74 4.39 71.6
40Harsco 17.42 4.36 4.81 —11.90 71.2
41DxSOXBull 74.21 10.53 19.83 —48.18 70.8
428x8Inc 17.92 4.35 4.89 —11.87 70.8
43DigitMedSol 1.96 1.05 1.44 3.34 69.9
44HippoHldg 2.85 .73 .85 1.98 69.8
45DrxHmbldBull 124.37 18.98 38.01 —85.79 69.3
46SQZBiotch 10.86 2.73 2.79 6.14 68.8
47Sonendon 8.45 1.66 1.82 3.94 68.4
48SoloBrandAn 17.45 3.66 4.99 —10.64 68.1
49TwilioInc 266.74 77.14 84.80—178.54 67.8
50StarryGrp 10.90 2.72 3.20 6.69 67.6
—————————

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up