UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AMTDDign
|485.00
|12.05
|400.25+384.04
|+2369.2
|2BPPrud
|19
|26.08
|3.90
|17.74
|+13.81
|+351.4
|3ProUltShTc
|24.25
|14.04
|17.28
|+12.10
|+233.4
|4ScorpioTk
|23
|42.01
|11.02
|38.61
|+25.80
|+201.4
|5NxTierOilSol
|12.50
|3.56
|9.97
|+6.42
|+180.8
|6CONSOLEn
|66.05
|19.11
|61.32
|+38.61
|+170.0
|7PBFEnergy
|18
|44.12
|13.10
|33.35
|+20.38
|+157.1
|8ArdmoreShip
|8.74
|3.09
|8.15
|+4.77
|+141.1
|9USNGasFd
|32.77
|12.09
|28.62
|+16.13
|+129.1
|10iPathNatGas
|50.95
|18.48
|43.14
|+24.23
|+128.1
|11OccidentPet
|10
|74.04
|29.15
|65.75
|+36.76
|+126.8
|12AnteroRescs
|48.80
|15.98
|39.64
|+22.14
|+126.5
|13AlphMetalRs
|4
|186.98
|55.98
|136.76
|+75.71
|+124.0
|14AmplifyEngy
|9.86
|3.10
|6.85
|+3.74
|+120.3
|15SeacorMarine
|9.78
|3.36
|7.40
|+4.00
|+117.6
|16HoeghLP
|6
|9.19
|4.07
|9.16
|+4.84
|+112.0
|17PeabodyEng
|7
|33.29
|9.83
|20.99
|+10.92
|+108.4
|18SilverbowRs
|50
|49.27
|19.00
|45.19
|+23.42
|+107.6
|19SJuanBasin
|34
|14.70
|5.92
|12.60
|+6.51
|+106.9
|20USNatGas
|29.37
|11.56
|24.22
|+12.50
|+106.6
|21Tidewatr
|28.79
|10.70
|22.03
|+11.32
|+105.7
|22VermilionEng
|6
|26.02
|12.52
|25.86
|+13.27
|+105.4
|23EQTCorp
|50.41
|19.20
|44.03
|+22.22
|+101.9
|24MesaRoyalty
|28.00
|5.91
|12.30
|+6.15
|+100.0
|25CVREnergy
|43.61
|16.83
|33.54
|+16.73
|+
|99.5
|26Permian
|56
|23.08
|9.87
|20.00
|+9.90
|+
|98.0
|27ComstkRr
|22.11
|6.88
|15.93
|+7.84
|+
|96.9
|28Renren
|30.44
|15.01
|28.79
|+14.11
|+
|96.1
|29HelmPayne
|54.59
|23.83
|46.30
|+22.60
|+
|95.4
|30SocQuim&M
|115.76
|46.70
|98.37
|+47.94
|+
|95.1
|31TalosEngy
|25.49
|9.08
|18.95
|+9.15
|+
|93.4
|32PrecDrill
|87.19
|35.88
|68.17
|+32.74
|+
|92.4
|33TeekyTnk
|22.10
|9.89
|20.87
|+9.97
|+
|91.5
|34BorrDrillrs
|6.96
|1.75
|3.84
|+1.78
|+
|86.4
|35RangeRescs
|16
|37.44
|16.71
|33.07
|+15.24
|+
|85.5
|36VaalcoEgy
|4
|8.77
|3.16
|5.93
|+2.72
|+
|84.7
|37KosmosEngy
|8.49
|3.45
|6.34
|+2.88
|+
|83.2
|38RPCInc
|45
|12.91
|4.51
|8.16
|+3.62
|+
|79.7
|39SandRidgeEn
|6
|29.28
|9.07
|18.73
|+8.27
|+
|79.1
|40DelekUS
|35.23
|14.71
|26.66
|+11.67
|+
|77.9
|41Valhi
|9
|54.06
|22.42
|51.10
|+22.35
|+
|77.7
|42BiPEngy
|86.23
|40.90
|71.20
|+30.93
|+
|76.8
|43Nabors
|207.67
|82.50
|142.49
|+61.40
|+
|75.7
|44GenieEngy
|5
|9.70
|4.83
|9.63
|+4.06
|+
|72.9
|45Direx30TBr
|122.40
|55.78
|93.33
|+38.87
|+
|71.4
|46PrSh20yrTr
|69.49
|31.53
|52.95
|+22.04
|+
|71.3
|47NoEurOil
|18
|20.72
|9.78
|16.99
|+6.98
|+
|69.7
|48BlockHR
|16
|40.05
|21.08
|39.96
|+16.40
|+
|69.6
|49SolarOilfld
|14.61
|6.60
|11.09
|+4.54
|+
|69.3
|50SwERCmETR
|5.20
|2.64
|4.46
|+1.82
|+
|68.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1QuanergySy
|7.15
|.31
|.33
|—
|9.68
|—
|96.7
|2AvayaHldg
|21.65
|.79
|.90
|—18.90
|—
|95.5
|3CazooGrp
|6.22
|.45
|.55
|—
|5.49
|—
|91.0
|4BITMining
|6.28
|.60
|.68
|—
|5.47
|—
|89.0
|5Vapotherm
|21.06
|1.87
|2.28
|—18.43
|—
|89.0
|6Invitae
|15.87
|1.83
|1.90
|—13.37
|—
|87.6
|7CarvanaA
|240.59
|19.45
|29.15—202.64
|—
|87.4
|8RanpakHl
|39.91
|4.73
|5.11
|—32.47
|—
|86.4
|9SOSLtdrs
|48.75
|4.91
|5.66
|—35.45
|—
|86.2
|10RomeoPwr
|3.94
|.44
|.55
|—
|3.10
|—
|84.9
|11fuboTV
|16.65
|2.32
|2.51
|—13.01
|—
|83.8
|12BauschHlth
|28.08
|4.00
|4.62
|—22.99
|—
|83.3
|13HorizGlbl
|8.75
|1.40
|1.42
|—
|6.56
|—
|82.2
|14F45TrainHl
|15.78
|.79
|1.97
|—
|8.92
|—
|81.9
|15Heliogenn
|16.31
|1.75
|2.47
|—11.10
|—
|81.8
|16iShsRussia
|43.45
|7.11
|8.06
|—34.78
|—
|81.2
|17CooperStdHldg
|27.35
|3.53
|4.31
|—18.10
|—
|80.8
|18akaBrandsHl
|4.15
|1.80
|1.88
|—
|7.37
|—
|79.7
|19PartyCity
|1
|6.86
|1.04
|1.14
|—
|4.43
|—
|79.5
|20SnapIncA
|47.71
|9.34
|9.88
|—37.15
|—
|79.0
|21VnEkRuss
|27.01
|5.00
|5.65
|—21.01
|—
|78.8
|22CmtyHlthSys
|1
|14.74
|2.88
|2.98
|—10.33
|—
|77.6
|23DrxBioBull
|39.50
|4.06
|8.37
|—27.63
|—
|76.8
|24Farfetch
|35.26
|6.52
|7.94
|—25.49
|—
|76.2
|25ViaOpADR
|10.69
|1.55
|1.78
|—
|5.57
|—
|75.8
|26Audacy
|13
|3.36
|.61
|.64
|—
|1.93
|—
|75.2
|27VoltaInc
|7.64
|1.22
|1.84
|—
|5.50
|—
|74.9
|28WeidaiLtdrs
|1
|2.98
|.71
|.96
|—
|2.79
|—
|74.4
|29AsanaA
|76.93
|16.19
|19.32
|—55.23
|—
|74.1
|30DxRetlBulls
|39.66
|7.16
|9.45
|—26.98
|—
|74.1
|31UntySftwr
|144.69
|29.09
|37.39—105.60
|—
|73.9
|32AspenAerogels
|52.00
|7.93
|13.08
|—36.71
|—
|73.7
|33CedarRlTrpfC
|25.50
|6.20
|6.67
|—18.60
|—
|73.6
|34RingCentral
|194.40
|47.28
|49.49—137.86
|—
|73.6
|35WarbyParkn
|47.29
|10.86
|12.39
|—34.17
|—
|73.4
|36CianADRn
|13.61
|3.15
|3.40
|—
|8.93
|—
|72.4
|37UpHealth
|2.79
|.45
|.63
|—
|1.61
|—
|71.9
|38Wayfair
|11
|197.77
|43.31
|53.91—136.06
|—
|71.6
|39Nautilus
|1
|6.47
|1.64
|1.74
|—
|4.39
|—
|71.6
|40Harsco
|17.42
|4.36
|4.81
|—11.90
|—
|71.2
|41DxSOXBull
|74.21
|10.53
|19.83
|—48.18
|—
|70.8
|428x8Inc
|17.92
|4.35
|4.89
|—11.87
|—
|70.8
|43DigitMedSol
|1.96
|1.05
|1.44
|—
|3.34
|—
|69.9
|44HippoHldg
|2.85
|.73
|.85
|—
|1.98
|—
|69.8
|45DrxHmbldBull
|124.37
|18.98
|38.01
|—85.79
|—
|69.3
|46SQZBiotch
|10.86
|2.73
|2.79
|—
|6.14
|—
|68.8
|47Sonendon
|8.45
|1.66
|1.82
|—
|3.94
|—
|68.4
|48SoloBrandAn
|17.45
|3.66
|4.99
|—10.64
|—
|68.1
|49TwilioInc
|266.74
|77.14
|84.80—178.54
|—
|67.8
|50StarryGrp
|10.90
|2.72
|3.20
|—
|6.69
|—
|67.6
|—————————
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.