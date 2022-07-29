UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CiscoSys
|19
|46.74
|44.15
|46.25
|+1.38
|+
|3.1
|2AppleIncs
|33
|128.72
|117.57
|121.42
|+.16
|+
|.1
|3Intel
|12
|63.14
|57.91
|60.74
|—
|.04
|—
|.1
|4Microsoft
|37
|237.47
|224.26
|231.60
|—
|.78
|—
|.3
|—————————
