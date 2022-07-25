U.S. News Best Hospitals 2022-2023 Honor Roll

Which medical centers made the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll? Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the…

Which medical centers made the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll?

Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.

Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 15 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the 20 procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals with the highest point totals comprise the Honor Roll.

20. Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Honor Roll points: 286

Rush University Medical Center is 20th on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor roll for 2022-2023. It’s ranked in 10 of the 15 specialties and rated high performing in 16 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 4 in Neurology & Neurosurgery.

— No. 5 in Orthopedics.

— No. 13 in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

19. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Honor Roll points: 288

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is 19th on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, with rankings in nine of the 15 adult specialties and high-performing ratings in 19 of the 20 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 10 in Ear, Nose & Throat.

— No. 12 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

— No. 13 in Urology.

18. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Honor Roll points: 292

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix is ranked 18th in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll for 2022-2023. The hospital is nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties and is rated as high performing in 19 of 20 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 9 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

— No. 13 in Geriatrics.

— No. 14 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

17. University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Honor Roll points: 297

At 17th on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is ranked in 13 of 15 adult specialties and has earned a high performing rating in 19 of 20 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 8 in Ophthalmology.

— No. 9 in Urology.

— No. 9 in Ear, Nose & Throat.

16. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City

Where: New York, New York

Honor Roll points: 300

Sixteenth on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Honor Roll, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City is ranked in 11 adult specialties and rated high performing in 15 of 20 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 1 in Geriatrics.

— No. 6 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

— No. 8 in Orthopedics.

15. Houston Methodist Hospital

Where: Houston, Texas

Honor Roll points: 306

Fifteenth on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings, Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked in 10 adult specialties and is rated high performing in 18 of 20 procedures and conditions that U.S. News evaluates.

Top rankings include:

— No. 8 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

— No. 9 in Diabetes & Endocrinology.

— No. 11 in Orthopedics.

14. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Honor Roll points: 317

Ranked 14th on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Brigham and Women’s Hospital is ranked in 12 medical specialties and rated high performing in 18 of 20 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 1 in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

— No. 4 in Cancer with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

— No. 5 in Rheumatology.

13. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Honor Roll points: 322

The Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian is 13th on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings. The hospital is ranked in 12 adult specialties and is rated high performing in 19 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 8 in Cancer.

— No. 8 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

— No. 11 in Ear, Nose & Throat.

12. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

Where: San Francisco, California

Honor Roll points: 329

Ranked 12th on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UCSF Medical Center has 14 ranked specialties and is rated high performing in 16 of 20 procedures and conditions.

— No. 2 in Neurology & Neurosurgery.

— No. 5 in Psychiatry.

— No. 6 in both Diabetes & Endocrinology and Ear, Nose & Throat.

11. Barnes Jewish Hospital, Saint Louis

Where: Saint Louis, Missouri

Honor Roll points: 335

Ranked 11th on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis has 11 ranked specialties. It is rated as high performing in all 20 procedures and conditions that U.S. News evaluates.

Top rankings include:

— No. 3 in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

— No. 8 in Diabetes & Endocrinology.

— No. 10 in Cancer.

10. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Where: Stanford, California

Honor Roll points: 341

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital makes the list of top 10 hospitals nationwide in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. The hospital is ranked in 11 adult specialties and is rated high performing, the top rating, in 18 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 1 in Ear, Nose & Throat.

— No. 9 in both Obstetrics & Gynecology and Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

— No. 11 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

9. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Honor Roll points: 360

No. 9 on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks in 10 medical specialties. It earned a high-performing rating, the top tier, in 19 of 20 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 7 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

— No. 8 in both Geriatrics and Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

— No. 9 in Cancer.

8. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Honor Roll points: 362

Ranked eighth on U.S. News Best Hospitals 2022-2023 Honor Roll, Massachusetts General Hospital is ranked in the top 50 hospitals in 12 medical specialties and rated high performing in 18 procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 2 in Diabetes & Endocrinology.

— No. 3 in Psychiatry.

— No. 4 in both Ear, Nose & Throat and Ophthalmology.

7. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

Where: New York, New York

Honor Roll points: 402

Coming in at No. 7 on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell is ranked in the top 50 hospitals in 14 complex care specialties. They also garnered the maximum rating of high performing in 18 specific procedures and conditions.

Top-ranked specialties include:

— No. 3 in both Neurology & Neurosurgery and Rheumatology.

— No. 4 in three specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery; Diabetes & Endocrinology; and Psychiatry.

— No. 5 in Urology.

5. (tie) Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Honor Roll points: 403

Tied for fifth on the U.S. News 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Johns Hopkins Hospital earned 15 top-50 rankings in complex medical specialties and the top tier high-performing rating in 18 of 20 procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News.

Top rankings include:

— No. 1 in Rheumatology.

— No. 2 in Psychiatry.

— No. 3 in Ophthalmology.

5. (tie) UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

Where: Los Angeles, California

Honor Roll points: 403

Tied with Johns Hopkins Hospital for sixth on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UCLA Medical Center is ranked in the top 50 hospitals in 14 medical specialties and earned the top-tier high-performing rating in 17 of 20 evaluated procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 2 in Ear, Nose & Throat.

— No. 3 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

— No. 5 in six specialties: Cancer; Diabetes & Endocrinology; Geriatrics; Ophthalmology; Orthopedics; and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

4. Cleveland Clinic

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Honor Roll points: 415

Ranked fourth on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Cleveland Clinic earned 13 rankings for specialty care and is rated high performing in 18 out of 20 conditions and procedures that U.S. News evaluates.

Top rankings include:

— No. 1 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

— No. 2 in three specialties: Geriatrics; Rheumatology; and Urology.

— No. 4 in both Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology.

3. NYU Langone Hospitals

Where: New York, New York

Honor Roll points: 425

Third on the U.S. News 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, NYU Langone Hospitals had 14 top 50 specialty rankings and is rated high performing in all 20 evaluated procedures and conditions.

Top rankings include:

— No. 1 in Neurology & Neurosurgery.

— No. 3 in both Diabetes & Endocrinology and Geriatrics.

— No. 4 in both Orthopedics (with NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital) and in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Where: Los Angeles, California

Honor Roll points: 430

Ranked second on the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the Cleveland Clinic earned top-50 rankings in 11 areas of complex care and a high-performing rating in all 20 U.S. News’ evaluated procedures and conditions.

Top specialty rankings include:

— No. 2 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

— No. 3 in several specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery; Ear, Nose & Throat; Orthopedics; Pulmonology & Lung Surgery; and Urology.

— No. 7 in Neurology & Neurosurgery.

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester

Where: Rochester, Minnesota

Honor Roll points: 489

For the ninth consecutive year, Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Among Mayo Clinic’s 14 adult specialty rankings are:

— No. 1 in Diabetes & Endocrinology; Gastroenterology & GI Surgery; Pulmonology & Lung Surgery; and Urology.

— No. 2 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery; Obstetrics & Gynecology; and Orthopedics.

In addition, Mayo Clinic earned high-performing ratings, the top tier, in all 20 areas of routine procedures and conditions.

Newly Rated Procedures and Conditions

With the 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings comes an expansion of our set of rated procedures and conditions. While the Adult Specialty rankings focus on the areas of complex care, the Procedures and Conditions ratings are targeted to specific routine care sought by a broader population and are performed more regularly in hospitals around the country.

New this year are evaluations of hospitals’ performance in uterine, ovarian and prostate cancer surgery. Rather than ranked, care for these more common procedures and conditions is rated on a scale from high performing to below average. If you have multiple hospitals near you, these ratings can help make important decisions on where to receive care.

To view ratings on all 20 covered procedures and conditions, or to find the best hospital near you, please visit U.S. News Best Hospitals.

2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll

— No. 20: Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.

— No. 19: Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville.

— No. 18: Mayo Clinic-Phoenix.

— No. 17: University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor.

— No. 16: Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City.

— No. 15: Houston Methodist Hospital.

— No. 14: Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston.

— No. 13: Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia.

— No. 12: UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco.

— No. 11: Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

— No. 10: Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California.

— No. 9: Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

— No. 8: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

— No. 7: New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City.

— No. 5: (tie) Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

— No. 5: (tie) UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles.

— No. 4: Cleveland Clinic.

— No. 3: NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City.

— No. 2: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

— No. 1: Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

