The 17 Best Beach Bags of 2022, According to Reviews

Whether you’re spending time at the beach, pool or on the boat, the right beach bag is key to having…

Whether you’re spending time at the beach, pool or on the boat, the right beach bag is key to having space for all of your beach essentials. In some cases, a waterproof option may be best, whereas other times you’ll want a great mesh bag so the sand can just flow right out. If you’re planning to enjoy a picnic, consider an insulated option to keep your food cold. Resort guests, on the other hand, may be seeking a fashionable option for their sunglasses, cover-up and beach read.

When shopping for a beach bag, give thought to the size, material, and whether you want a zip top or open top, as well as how you want to carry it. If you’re going to be tossing items in and out frequently, an open-top beach tote bag will work well, whereas a beach backpack or shoulder bag is an ideal hands-free choice.

17 Best Beach Bags of 2022

U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including Amazon, online retailers, travel industry review sites and more, to come up with this selection of the best beach bags.

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

— Best Overall Beach Bag: L.L. Bean Boat and Tote

— Best Inexpensive Beach Bag: IKEA FRAKTA Shopping Bag

— Best Beach Bag Tote: Sea Bags Navy Anchor Ogunquit Beach Tote

— Best Straw Beach Bag: Mar Y Sol Samana Tote

— Best Large Beach Bag: Dejaroo Large Lightweight Tote

— Best Waterproof Beach Bag: YETI Camino 35 Carryall

— Best Mesh Beach Bag: Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote

— Best Beach Bag With Zip: ALOHA Collection Day Tripper

— Best Beach Bag With Pockets: Draper James x Lands’ End Print Beach Tote

— Best Beach Cooler Bag: F-color 2-in-1 Beach Bag with Detachable Cooler

— Best Personalized Beach Bag: Paravel Large Cabana Tote

— Best Rubber Beach Bag: Original Bogg Bag

— Best Canvas Beach Bag: Cult Gaia Reusable Tote

— Best Kids Beach Bag: Mygreen Kids Drawstring Backpack

— Best Beach Bag Backpack: BeeGreen Mesh Drawstring Bag

— Best Neoprene Beach Bag: QOGiR Neoprene Multipurpose Tote

— Best Beach Bag for Moms: SHYLERO Beach Bag

Best Overall Beach Bag: L.L. Bean Boat and Tote

Classic and customizable, the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote is constructed of heavy-duty cotton canvas with double-stitched seams and reinforced handles. The iconic beach bag is handcrafted in Maine and available in multiple sizes ranging from small to extra-large. First introduced in 1944 as a way to haul ice, this durable top-handle tote is tested to hold up to 500 pounds, making it the ideal bag for going boating, heading to the lake or stocking up on beach reads at the bookstore. Recent reviewers like the quality construction, classic styling and the durability that makes the bags last for years. Choose from up to 10 colors depending on size, and add your monogram for a one-of-a-kind tote.

[L.L. Bean Boat and Tote: $39.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Inexpensive Beach Bag: IKEA FRAKTA Shopping Bag

For something sturdy and affordable, this IKEA design is an ideal inexpensive beach bag option. Crafted with durable polypropylene in bright blue and featuring two shoulder straps, this generously sized style measures 21.75 x 14.5 x 13.75 inches. Toss all of your beach essentials in this bag — or, when you’re not catching some waves, you can wipe the bag clean and store it flat. Users of this bag say they love its price, strength and versatility, adding that they can use it for everything from laundry to moving to groceries.

[IKEA FRAKTA Shopping Bag: $8.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Beach Bag Tote: Sea Bags Navy Anchor Ogunquit Beach Tote

Stylish, practical and good for the environment, this handcrafted tote is made in Maine using recycled sail cloth. The water-resistant material is machine-washable and protects all of your beach gear. Featuring three interior pockets, an exterior pocket ideal for sandy flip-flops and sturdy rope handles for easy carrying, this spacious bag is 18 inches long and 14 inches high. Owners of this Sea Bags beach tote say they appreciate the craftsmanship, inside pockets and overall roominess of the design.

[Sea Bags Navy Anchor Ogunquit Beach Tote: $250 or less. View deal.]

Best Straw Beach Bag: Mar Y Sol Samana Tote

If you’re looking for a straw bag combining fashion and function, this open-top tote does just that. Handcrafted on the island of Madagascar, this sisal tote is constructed using sustainable materials. The large bag has a seagrass lining with an interior pocket and organic leather handles. Bag owners like that the Samana Tote is stylish, holds up well, and can fit everything they need for a day at the beach or out shopping. Featuring three-shade ombre stripes in a choice of six colors including aqua and yellow, each one-of-a-kind bag is accented by a raffia pompom bag charm.

[Mar Y Sol Samana Tote: $178 or less. View deal.]

Best Large Beach Bag: Dejaroo Large Lightweight Tote

Offering room to fit everything you need for the perfect beach day, this lightweight and generously sized Dejaroo tote is also ready for picnics, the gym and more. Constructed with a water-resistant and durable material in a variety of prints and colors (including leopard and royal blue), this bag has one inner pocket and seven exterior pockets where you can stow your sunglasses, sunscreen, beach read or hand sanitizer. The zippered top keeps the sand out and your valuables secured, while the comfortable straps make it easy to carry from the car to the beach or on the train to the park. Fans of this tote bag appreciate the way it holds everything from a laptop to beach toys and say it works well for weekend trips or as a carry-on bag.

[Dejaroo Large Lightweight Tote: $29.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Waterproof Beach Bag: YETI Camino 35 Carryall

Whether your adventures take you to the local beach or on a camping adventure, this Camino bag is designed as a multifunctional tote. Created to be waterproof and puncture-proof, this durable option boasts a molded base to keep the bag upright, an abrasion-resistant surface (so those fishing lures won’t damage your bag), and the Yeti HitchPoint Grid to connect carabiners and accessories on the exterior. This bag — available in multiple colors including gray and pink — has interior deployable dividers to keep contents in their place. Users of this bag appreciate the sturdy construction, the ability to rinse it out and the way the dividers keep things upright, though some say it is on the heavier side for a bag of this size.

[YETI Camino 35 Carryall: $150 or less. View deal.]

Best Mesh Beach Bag: Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote

For a fashionable style that goes from grocery shopping to the beach with ease, the Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote is a top-rated Amazon beach bag. The tote is offered in 12 colors, such as coral and green. Bag owners appreciate the way sand doesn’t accumulate inside, along with how roomy this option is, boasting enough space to hold two beach towels, swim suits, sunglasses and a tablet. What’s more, the polyester and nylon mesh is durable and comfortable to carry.

[Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote: $19.90 or less. View deal.]

Best Beach Bag With Zip: ALOHA Collection Day Tripper

Designed with travel in mind, the ALOHA Collection Day Tripper is carry-on approved and features an expandable zippered top to maximize space. Crafted with a special material to protect against splashes, the Day Tripper tote has an interior compartment and an exterior zippered pocket to keep your phone, wallet and boarding pass easily accessible. Reviewers say this bag is lightweight and durable, adding that it packs well and is very roomy. This tote is available in a range of prints and colors, with tropical-inspired designs like palm trees and hibiscus flowers that would be ideal for setting the vacation attitude.

[ALOHA Collection Day Tripper: $70 or less. View deal.]

Best Beach Bag With Pockets: Draper James x Lands’ End Print Beach Tote

Combining fashion and function, this tote is a part of a collaboration with Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James collection. Available in blue gingham or a pink-and-orange wild blossom print, this large mesh bag is constructed with Lands’ End quick-dry material. The bag — which measures 22.5 x 9.5 x 17 inches — has a large interior for cover-ups, towels, sunscreen, water bottles and snacks. You’ll also get a full-zip top, interior key hook and a separate zippered recycled polyester bottom compartment with a padded base for shoes. What’s more, there’s a large exterior zippered compartment for easy access. Fans of this bag appreciate the spacious styling, separate storage compartments and the lightweight construction.

[Draper James x Lands’ End Print Beach Tote: $67.95 or less. View deal.]

Best Beach Cooler Bag: F-color 2-in-1 Beach Bag with Detachable Cooler

Stow towels, sunglasses and sunscreen separate from your cold picnic lunch with this 2-in-1 mesh beach bag with a detachable cooler. The bag’s large interior has one splash-proof zippered pocket on the inside, seven exterior mesh pockets and four rings to keep beach essentials organized, while the insulated cooler has a leak-proof lining and space for up to 12 cans. This heavy-duty tote, designed to withstand up to 160 pounds, is available in black or blue. Owners of this combination beach bag praise the lightweight construction, abundance of pockets and detachable cooler, stating it works well for the boat, beach and pool.

[F-color 2-in-1 Beach Bag with Detachable Cooler: $26.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Personalized Beach Bag: Paravel Large Cabana Tote

This spill-resistant Paravel bag is constructed with sustainable Ecocraft Canvas, which is made from 30 upcycled plastic water bottles and protected with an environmentally friendly silicone layer. Fans of the Paravel Cabana Tote call it well crafted, saying the wide straps are comfortable for carrying the bag and its water-resistant finish makes it an ideal beach or weekend option. The interior of the tote has three pockets, one of which is zippered, plus a clasp closure. The exterior is available in a choice of four color combinations, such as the Paloma with blue and red straps. You can personalize this bag with embroidered letters, hand-painted letters or hand-painted emojis for an extra fee, making it uniquely customizable.

[Paravel Large Cabana Tote: $185 or less, plus monogram. View deal.]

Best Rubber Beach Bag: Original Bogg Bag

For a style that’s both washable and waterproof, consider the Bogg Bag. Invented by a mom, this durable bag is made of an EVA material with a tip-proof design, sturdy sides, a nonslip bottom and shoulder straps for easy carrying. This extra-large tote measures 19 x 15 x 9.5 inches and comes with two clear accessory bags, which keep your bag organized and your essentials easy to find. Owners of this bag rave about the durability, the way it stands upright and the fact that it can be easily washed. Available in more than 20 colors including coral, camo or red, this bag is ready for boating, beach picnics, farmers markets and more.

[Original Bogg Bag: $210 or less. View deal.]

Best Canvas Beach Bag: Cult Gaia Reusable Tote

Constructed with 100% recycled cotton, this fashionable and earth-friendly tote is ready for the beach, farmers market or a day about town. Measuring 14 x 15 x 10 inches, the chic styling of a classic staple offers plenty of room for beach towels, water bottles and sunglasses, while the open top makes it easy to grab your beach read or toss in your latest bakery finds.

[Cult Gaia Reusable Tote: $15 or less. View deal.]

Best Kids Beach Bag: Mygreen Kids Drawstring Backpack

Days at the beach are meant to be fun, and this zoo animal drawstring backpack is sure to make the preparations joyful. Little ones will love packing their sand toys, favorite snacks and sunglasses in this mesh backpack with its zippered pocket, padded straps and water bottle pocket. What’s more, the backpack is adorned with your choice of a detachable or nondetachable rabbit, frog, elephant or unicorn. Buyers of this style say the bag is a good size for young children to carry and that it easily fits a towel, goggles and water bottle, making it a good choice for swim class, the beach or the pool.

[Mygreen Kids Drawstring Backpack: $28.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Beach Bag Backpack: BeeGreen Mesh Drawstring Bag

For a packable option, consider the BeeGreen mesh backpack. This roomy design is 18.9 x 25.2 inches when opened but conveniently folds into the bag’s exterior pocket to store in your glovebox or carry-on. Toss larger items like beach towels and flip-flops in the main compartment, and stow sunblock, goggles, your phone and your wallet in the front zippered pocket. In addition, there’s a front drawstring pocket ideal for holding a reusable water bottle. Bag users appreciate the adjustable straps, the amount of items it can hold and the option to fold the backpack within itself for easy portability. This versatile style — available in a dozen colors including purple and orange — works well for traveling, going to the pool and more.

[BeeGreen Mesh Drawstring Bag: $18.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Neoprene Beach Bag: QOGiR Neoprene Multipurpose Tote

If you like options, the QOGiR multipurpose tote transforms into three different styles, including a large tote or a smaller triangular silhouette. Putting a fashionable spin on function, this beach bag is constructed out of neoprene and polyester with sailing rope handles and a detachable shoulder pad for comfort. The machine-washable bag can be folded flat to toss in your carry-on bag, filled with beach essentials while on vacation and easily stowed in your suitcase when you return. Users of this bag like the two interior zippered pockets, as well as the durability and versatility. Offered in more than 20 colors including white camo or red and black, this tote is ready for a fashionable day at the beach, toting your office essentials or road-trip necessities.

[QOGiR Neoprene Multipurpose Tote: $41.99 or less. View deal.]

Best Beach Bag for Moms: SHYLERO Beach Bag

Whether you’re taking the kids to the beach, pool or practice, this SHYLERO Beach Bag is tear-resistant and constructed with a waterproof canvas-style material. Toss cover-ups, beach towels, diapers or a change of clothes in the main compartment; you can stow smaller items in the three inner pockets and keep sunglasses and water bottles in the roomy exterior pockets. Parents using this beach bag say the comfortable rope handles, zip-top design, spacious interior and durability make this bag a go-to. What’s more, the bag includes a bonus clear waterproof bag that can be worn as a belt bag or crossbody to keep your cellphone, money and other valuables securely on your body when you need to step away from your larger tote. Choose from four print options, including blue and white or turquoise and white striped.

[SHYLERO Beach Bag: $59.99 or less. View deal.]

You might also be interested in:

— The Most Beautiful Beaches in the World

— The Most Beautiful White Sand Beaches

— The Most Beautiful Pink Sand Beaches

— The Most Exotic Black Sand Beaches

— The Best Dog-Friendly Beaches in the U.S.

More from U.S. News

The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2022: 32 Travel Expert Picks

The 27 Top Duffel Bags of 2022, According to Reviews

The 19 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World

The 17 Best Beach Bags of 2022, According to Reviews originally appeared on usnews.com