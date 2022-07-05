CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|829
|829
|797½
|797½
|—33¾
|Sep
|842¼
|842½
|804½
|810¼
|—35¾
|Dec
|859½
|859½
|820¼
|826
|—36½
|Mar
|872¾
|872¾
|834¼
|839½
|—36
|May
|893½
|893½
|841¼
|846½
|—36¾
|Jul
|870½
|870½
|828½
|833
|—42
|Sep
|880¼
|880¼
|823
|824¼
|—46
|Dec
|865½
|865½
|816¾
|821½
|—47¾
|Mar
|825
|825
|825
|825
|—35¾
|May
|820
|820
|820
|820
|—28¼
|Jul
|790½
|790½
|771½
|771½
|—47
|Est. sales 78,584.
|Fri.’s sales 104,789
|Fri.’s open int 292,999,
|up 2,682
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|750¼
|765
|726
|726
|—28½
|Sep
|616
|616¼
|582½
|589¼
|—30½
|Dec
|600¾
|602
|571
|576¼
|—31¼
|Mar
|608¼
|609
|578
|582¾
|—31
|May
|613½
|613½
|582¼
|587½
|—30¼
|Jul
|611
|616¼
|582
|587¼
|—29¼
|Sep
|583
|587¼
|558¼
|563¼
|—24½
|Dec
|575
|576¼
|548½
|553¾
|—23
|Mar
|581¾
|583¼
|556¼
|561
|—22¾
|May
|570
|570
|561
|561
|—25¼
|Jul
|582
|582
|560¾
|563¼
|—21¾
|Dec
|530
|530¾
|519¼
|520
|—12
|Dec
|503¾
|503¾
|497½
|498
|—10½
|Est. sales 306,415.
|Fri.’s sales 329,028
|Fri.’s open int 1,324,783,
|up 5,135
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|677
|677
|660
|660
|+9¾
|Sep
|505¾
|505¾
|467½
|467½
|—37½
|Dec
|486
|487¾
|449
|449
|—39
|Mar
|478
|478
|443
|443
|—37½
|Jul
|455
|455
|455
|455
|—16½
|Est. sales 363.
|Fri.’s sales 273
|Fri.’s open int 2,422,
|up 21
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1620
|1624¼
|1576
|1592
|—34
|Aug
|1494
|1495
|1431¾
|1442½
|—67¼
|Sep
|1399¾
|1399¾
|1326¼
|1340½
|—76¼
|Nov
|1373¾
|1374½
|1304
|1317¼
|—78
|Jan
|1381
|1381
|1310
|1323
|—77¾
|Mar
|1383¾
|1383¾
|1307¾
|1321¾
|—74½
|May
|1381¼
|1381¼
|1310½
|1324
|—72
|Jul
|1369½
|1370¼
|1309½
|1320½
|—72¼
|Aug
|1344¾
|1345¼
|1317¾
|1321½
|—49¼
|Sep
|1274½
|1276½
|1272¼
|1276½
|—48
|Nov
|1272¼
|1272¼
|1230½
|1239¾
|—59¼
|Jan
|1253¼
|1253¼
|1253¼
|1253¼
|—48½
|May
|1245
|1250¾
|1237
|1237
|—51
|Jul
|1231¾
|1231¾
|1231¾
|1231¾
|—53½
|Nov
|1200
|1222¾
|1189
|1189
|—61¾
|Nov
|1178
|1178
|1175
|1175
|—43¼
|Est. sales 191,564.
|Fri.’s sales 211,718
|Fri.’s open int 637,598
