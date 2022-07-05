CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 829 829 797½ 797½ —33¾ Sep 842¼ 842½ 804½ 810¼ —35¾ Dec 859½ 859½ 820¼ 826 —36½ Mar 872¾ 872¾ 834¼ 839½ —36 May 893½ 893½ 841¼ 846½ —36¾ Jul 870½ 870½ 828½ 833 —42 Sep 880¼ 880¼ 823 824¼ —46 Dec 865½ 865½ 816¾ 821½ —47¾ Mar 825 825 825 825 —35¾ May 820 820 820 820 —28¼ Jul 790½ 790½ 771½ 771½ —47 Est. sales 78,584. Fri.’s sales 104,789 Fri.’s open int 292,999, up 2,682 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 750¼ 765 726 726 —28½ Sep 616 616¼ 582½ 589¼ —30½ Dec 600¾ 602 571 576¼ —31¼ Mar 608¼ 609 578 582¾ —31 May 613½ 613½ 582¼ 587½ —30¼ Jul 611 616¼ 582 587¼ —29¼ Sep 583 587¼ 558¼ 563¼ —24½ Dec 575 576¼ 548½ 553¾ —23 Mar 581¾ 583¼ 556¼ 561 —22¾ May 570 570 561 561 —25¼ Jul 582 582 560¾ 563¼ —21¾ Dec 530 530¾ 519¼ 520 —12 Dec 503¾ 503¾ 497½ 498 —10½ Est. sales 306,415. Fri.’s sales 329,028 Fri.’s open int 1,324,783, up 5,135 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 677 677 660 660 +9¾ Sep 505¾ 505¾ 467½ 467½ —37½ Dec 486 487¾ 449 449 —39 Mar 478 478 443 443 —37½ Jul 455 455 455 455 —16½ Est. sales 363. Fri.’s sales 273 Fri.’s open int 2,422, up 21 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1620 1624¼ 1576 1592 —34 Aug 1494 1495 1431¾ 1442½ —67¼ Sep 1399¾ 1399¾ 1326¼ 1340½ —76¼ Nov 1373¾ 1374½ 1304 1317¼ —78 Jan 1381 1381 1310 1323 —77¾ Mar 1383¾ 1383¾ 1307¾ 1321¾ —74½ May 1381¼ 1381¼ 1310½ 1324 —72 Jul 1369½ 1370¼ 1309½ 1320½ —72¼ Aug 1344¾ 1345¼ 1317¾ 1321½ —49¼ Sep 1274½ 1276½ 1272¼ 1276½ —48 Nov 1272¼ 1272¼ 1230½ 1239¾ —59¼ Jan 1253¼ 1253¼ 1253¼ 1253¼ —48½ May 1245 1250¾ 1237 1237 —51 Jul 1231¾ 1231¾ 1231¾ 1231¾ —53½ Nov 1200 1222¾ 1189 1189 —61¾ Nov 1178 1178 1175 1175 —43¼ Est. sales 191,564. Fri.’s sales 211,718 Fri.’s open int 637,598

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.