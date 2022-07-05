RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 829 829 797½ 797½ —33¾
Sep 842¼ 842½ 804½ 810¼ —35¾
Dec 859½ 859½ 820¼ 826 —36½
Mar 872¾ 872¾ 834¼ 839½ —36
May 893½ 893½ 841¼ 846½ —36¾
Jul 870½ 870½ 828½ 833 —42
Sep 880¼ 880¼ 823 824¼ —46
Dec 865½ 865½ 816¾ 821½ —47¾
Mar 825 825 825 825 —35¾
May 820 820 820 820 —28¼
Jul 790½ 790½ 771½ 771½ —47
Est. sales 78,584. Fri.’s sales 104,789
Fri.’s open int 292,999, up 2,682
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 750¼ 765 726 726 —28½
Sep 616 616¼ 582½ 589¼ —30½
Dec 600¾ 602 571 576¼ —31¼
Mar 608¼ 609 578 582¾ —31
May 613½ 613½ 582¼ 587½ —30¼
Jul 611 616¼ 582 587¼ —29¼
Sep 583 587¼ 558¼ 563¼ —24½
Dec 575 576¼ 548½ 553¾ —23
Mar 581¾ 583¼ 556¼ 561 —22¾
May 570 570 561 561 —25¼
Jul 582 582 560¾ 563¼ —21¾
Dec 530 530¾ 519¼ 520 —12
Dec 503¾ 503¾ 497½ 498 —10½
Est. sales 306,415. Fri.’s sales 329,028
Fri.’s open int 1,324,783, up 5,135
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 677 677 660 660 +9¾
Sep 505¾ 505¾ 467½ 467½ —37½
Dec 486 487¾ 449 449 —39
Mar 478 478 443 443 —37½
Jul 455 455 455 455 —16½
Est. sales 363. Fri.’s sales 273
Fri.’s open int 2,422, up 21
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1620 1624¼ 1576 1592 —34
Aug 1494 1495 1431¾ 1442½ —67¼
Sep 1399¾ 1399¾ 1326¼ 1340½ —76¼
Nov 1373¾ 1374½ 1304 1317¼ —78
Jan 1381 1381 1310 1323 —77¾
Mar 1383¾ 1383¾ 1307¾ 1321¾ —74½
May 1381¼ 1381¼ 1310½ 1324 —72
Jul 1369½ 1370¼ 1309½ 1320½ —72¼
Aug 1344¾ 1345¼ 1317¾ 1321½ —49¼
Sep 1274½ 1276½ 1272¼ 1276½ —48
Nov 1272¼ 1272¼ 1230½ 1239¾ —59¼
Jan 1253¼ 1253¼ 1253¼ 1253¼ —48½
May 1245 1250¾ 1237 1237 —51
Jul 1231¾ 1231¾ 1231¾ 1231¾ —53½
Nov 1200 1222¾ 1189 1189 —61¾
Nov 1178 1178 1175 1175 —43¼
Est. sales 191,564. Fri.’s sales 211,718
Fri.’s open int 637,598

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

