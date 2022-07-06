CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 791 813 779¾ 791 —2¾ Sep 807 838½ 791½ 804½ —2½ Dec 824 854½ 808¼ 820½ —3½ Mar 839¾ 866½ 822¾ 834¾ —4½ May 849 875½ 830 842 —5¾ Jul 835½ 864 816½ 827 —11¼ Sep 827¾ 856¼ 809 821 —11¼ Dec 830¾ 851 804¾ 815¼ —13¾ Mar 830 832 830 832 +11 May 820 820 820 820 +9¾ Jul 770½ 770½ 765 768 —12½ Est. sales 49,932. Tue.’s sales 100,216 Tue.’s open int 288,754 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 746 761 733 736 Sep 595¼ 599¼ 585 591 —1¼ Dec 582 585 569½ 575 —3½ Mar 588½ 591¾ 576¼ 582 —3 May 593¾ 596 581¼ 586 —3¼ Jul 590¾ 595¾ 581 585¾ —3¼ Sep 562¼ 566¼ 556 560¼ —2 Dec 553 557¾ 548 551¼ — ½ Mar 561¼ 562¾ 556¾ 560 +¾ May 562½ 563¾ 561 563¾ +2¼ Jul 561½ 561½ 559½ 559½ —1½ Dec 520 520¼ 519 520 +¼ Dec 500 500 500 500 +2 Est. sales 145,961. Tue.’s sales 354,317 Tue.’s open int 1,331,035, up 6,252 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 672 672 671¾ 672 +18 Sep 465¾ 477¾ 457 472 +8½ Dec 444 458 437½ 445½ —1¼ Mar 436 436 436 436 — ¾ Est. sales 155. Tue.’s sales 430 Tue.’s open int 2,395 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1583 1596¼ 1564 1592 +16¾ Aug 1447 1461½ 1424¼ 1444¾ +5½ Sep 1346¼ 1358¼ 1323¾ 1339¼ +2¼ Nov 1326½ 1340 1306 1318½ +2½ Jan 1332¾ 1345¼ 1311½ 1323¼ +1¼ Mar 1327½ 1342½ 1309¾ 1321¾ +1¾ May 1327¼ 1343¾ 1312 1324 +2¼ Jul 1329¾ 1342¼ 1311 1322¾ +2½ Sep 1256¾ 1256¾ 1256¾ 1256¾ Nov 1241 1252¾ 1233½ 1241½ +3¼ Nov 1202½ 1202½ 1202½ 1202½ +7¼ Est. sales 102,432. Tue.’s sales 213,407 Tue.’s open int 638,675, up 1,077 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 59.24 61.59 59.24 60.60 +.08 Aug 59.83 60.50 57.62 59.18 —.44 Sep 58.50 59.23 56.69 57.92 —.51 Oct 57.78 58.47 56.05 57.07 —.63 Dec 57.52 58.24 55.81 56.90 —.52 Jan 57.40 58.01 55.71 56.73 —.50 Mar 57.09 57.74 55.56 56.52 —.50 May 57.08 57.53 55.46 56.37 —.43 Jul 56.25 57.23 55.09 56.11 —.33 Aug 55.68 55.78 55.63 55.78 —.23 Sep 55.50 55.50 55.31 55.31 —.31 Oct 55.00 55.00 54.92 54.93 —.23 Dec 54.72 55.03 54.42 54.80 —.23 Jan 54.06 54.06 54.06 54.06 —.85 Jul 54.50 54.50 54.00 54.00 —.58 Dec 53.75 53.75 53.75 53.75 Est. sales 72,498. Tue.’s sales 127,030 Tue.’s open int 364,800, up 1,185 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 457.80 462.00 457.60 458.50 +5.70 Aug 412.90 420.30 411.20 414.20 +3.80 Sep 391.00 396.70 389.10 390.30 +1.00 Oct 378.90 384.90 377.10 377.80 +.70 Dec 379.70 385.40 377.70 378.70 +1.10 Jan 380.20 385.20 377.80 378.70 +.50 Mar 380.30 382.90 376.40 377.00 —.10 May 378.60 381.50 375.50 375.70 —.50 Jul 378.60 380.20 375.20 375.80 —.40 Aug 374.30 375.60 372.10 372.10 +.40 Sep 369.50 369.50 366.10 366.10 +.80 Oct 357.50 357.50 357.20 357.20 Dec 357.60 357.80 356.60 356.60 —1.00 Dec 340.00 340.00 340.00 340.00 +.90 Est. sales 43,114. Tue.’s sales 127,034 Tue.’s open int 394,947, up 243

