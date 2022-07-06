CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|791
|813
|779¾
|791
|—2¾
|Sep
|807
|838½
|791½
|804½
|—2½
|Dec
|824
|854½
|808¼
|820½
|—3½
|Mar
|839¾
|866½
|822¾
|834¾
|—4½
|May
|849
|875½
|830
|842
|—5¾
|Jul
|835½
|864
|816½
|827
|—11¼
|Sep
|827¾
|856¼
|809
|821
|—11¼
|Dec
|830¾
|851
|804¾
|815¼
|—13¾
|Mar
|830
|832
|830
|832
|+11
|May
|820
|820
|820
|820
|+9¾
|Jul
|770½
|770½
|765
|768
|—12½
|Est. sales 49,932.
|Tue.’s sales 100,216
|Tue.’s open int 288,754
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|746
|761
|733
|736
|Sep
|595¼
|599¼
|585
|591
|—1¼
|Dec
|582
|585
|569½
|575
|—3½
|Mar
|588½
|591¾
|576¼
|582
|—3
|May
|593¾
|596
|581¼
|586
|—3¼
|Jul
|590¾
|595¾
|581
|585¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|562¼
|566¼
|556
|560¼
|—2
|Dec
|553
|557¾
|548
|551¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|561¼
|562¾
|556¾
|560
|+¾
|May
|562½
|563¾
|561
|563¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|561½
|561½
|559½
|559½
|—1½
|Dec
|520
|520¼
|519
|520
|+¼
|Dec
|500
|500
|500
|500
|+2
|Est. sales 145,961.
|Tue.’s sales 354,317
|Tue.’s open int 1,331,035,
|up 6,252
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|672
|672
|671¾
|672
|+18
|Sep
|465¾
|477¾
|457
|472
|+8½
|Dec
|444
|458
|437½
|445½
|—1¼
|Mar
|436
|436
|436
|436
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 155.
|Tue.’s sales 430
|Tue.’s open int 2,395
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1583
|1596¼
|1564
|1592
|+16¾
|Aug
|1447
|1461½
|1424¼
|1444¾
|+5½
|Sep
|1346¼
|1358¼
|1323¾
|1339¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|1326½
|1340
|1306
|1318½
|+2½
|Jan
|1332¾
|1345¼
|1311½
|1323¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|1327½
|1342½
|1309¾
|1321¾
|+1¾
|May
|1327¼
|1343¾
|1312
|1324
|+2¼
|Jul
|1329¾
|1342¼
|1311
|1322¾
|+2½
|Sep
|1256¾
|1256¾
|1256¾
|1256¾
|Nov
|1241
|1252¾
|1233½
|1241½
|+3¼
|Nov
|1202½
|1202½
|1202½
|1202½
|+7¼
|Est. sales 102,432.
|Tue.’s sales 213,407
|Tue.’s open int 638,675,
|up 1,077
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|59.24
|61.59
|59.24
|60.60
|+.08
|Aug
|59.83
|60.50
|57.62
|59.18
|—.44
|Sep
|58.50
|59.23
|56.69
|57.92
|—.51
|Oct
|57.78
|58.47
|56.05
|57.07
|—.63
|Dec
|57.52
|58.24
|55.81
|56.90
|—.52
|Jan
|57.40
|58.01
|55.71
|56.73
|—.50
|Mar
|57.09
|57.74
|55.56
|56.52
|—.50
|May
|57.08
|57.53
|55.46
|56.37
|—.43
|Jul
|56.25
|57.23
|55.09
|56.11
|—.33
|Aug
|55.68
|55.78
|55.63
|55.78
|—.23
|Sep
|55.50
|55.50
|55.31
|55.31
|—.31
|Oct
|55.00
|55.00
|54.92
|54.93
|—.23
|Dec
|54.72
|55.03
|54.42
|54.80
|—.23
|Jan
|54.06
|54.06
|54.06
|54.06
|—.85
|Jul
|54.50
|54.50
|54.00
|54.00
|—.58
|Dec
|53.75
|53.75
|53.75
|53.75
|Est. sales 72,498.
|Tue.’s sales 127,030
|Tue.’s open int 364,800,
|up 1,185
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|457.80
|462.00
|457.60
|458.50
|+5.70
|Aug
|412.90
|420.30
|411.20
|414.20
|+3.80
|Sep
|391.00
|396.70
|389.10
|390.30
|+1.00
|Oct
|378.90
|384.90
|377.10
|377.80
|+.70
|Dec
|379.70
|385.40
|377.70
|378.70
|+1.10
|Jan
|380.20
|385.20
|377.80
|378.70
|+.50
|Mar
|380.30
|382.90
|376.40
|377.00
|—.10
|May
|378.60
|381.50
|375.50
|375.70
|—.50
|Jul
|378.60
|380.20
|375.20
|375.80
|—.40
|Aug
|374.30
|375.60
|372.10
|372.10
|+.40
|Sep
|369.50
|369.50
|366.10
|366.10
|+.80
|Oct
|357.50
|357.50
|357.20
|357.20
|Dec
|357.60
|357.80
|356.60
|356.60
|—1.00
|Dec
|340.00
|340.00
|340.00
|340.00
|+.90
|Est. sales 43,114.
|Tue.’s sales 127,034
|Tue.’s open int 394,947,
|up 243
