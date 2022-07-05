CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 829 829 810 815½ —15¾ Sep 842¼ 842½ 816½ 829¾ —16¼ Dec 859½ 859½ 833½ 846½ —16 Mar 872¾ 872¾ 847¼ 861 —14½ May 893½ 893½ 856½ 868 —15¼ Jul 870½ 870½ 847 859½ —15½ Sep 880¼ 880¼ 843 854¼ —16 Dec 865½ 865½ 840¼ 851 —18¼ Jul 790½ 790½ 787 790 —28½ Est. sales 40,030. Fri.’s sales 96,796 Fri.’s open int 292,999, up 2,682 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 750¼ 765 732 757¼ +2¾ Sep 616 616¼ 582½ 600¾ —19 Dec 600¾ 602 571 587½ —20 Mar 608¼ 609 578 594 —19¾ May 613½ 613½ 582¼ 598 —19¾ Jul 611 616¼ 582 598 —18½ Sep 583 587¼ 561½ 571¼ —16½ Dec 575 576¼ 553¼ 560¾ —16 Mar 581¾ 583¼ 563¼ 569 —14¾ Jul 582 582 570½ 570¾ —14¼ Dec 530 530¾ 521¼ 524½ —7½ Dec 503¾ 503¾ 501 501 —7½ Est. sales 168,168. Fri.’s sales 308,751 Fri.’s open int 1,325,019, up 5,371 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 677 677 677 677 +26¾ Sep 505¾ 505¾ 488 491¾ —13¼ Dec 486 487¾ 469¾ 473¾ —14¼ Mar 478 478 478 478 —2½ Est. sales 177. Fri.’s sales 279 Fri.’s open int 2,422, up 21 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1620 1620¼ 1576 1612 —14 Aug 1494 1495 1456½ 1472½ —37¼ Sep 1399¾ 1399¾ 1356 1373 —43¾ Nov 1373¾ 1374½ 1335 1352¾ —42½ Jan 1381 1381 1341¼ 1358¾ —42 Mar 1383¾ 1383¾ 1338¾ 1355¾ —40½ May 1381¼ 1381¼ 1340 1356¾ —39¼ Jul 1369½ 1370¼ 1338 1354¼ —38½ Aug 1344¾ 1345¼ 1344¼ 1345¼ —25½ Nov 1272¼ 1272¼ 1250 1262 —37 May 1245 1250¾ 1242 1250¾ —37¼ Nov 1200 1222¾ 1200 1205 —45¾ Est. sales 92,413. Fri.’s sales 203,604 Fri.’s open int 638,170 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 65.00 65.00 62.14 62.36 —3.32 Aug 63.63 63.66 59.86 61.18 —3.25 Sep 62.50 62.50 58.84 60.03 —3.32 Oct 61.85 61.87 58.09 59.18 —3.45 Dec 61.31 61.42 57.85 58.91 —3.47 Jan 63.37 63.37 57.73 58.73 —3.50 Mar 63.71 63.71 57.61 58.53 —3.49 May 61.00 61.00 57.51 58.31 —3.49 Jul 61.00 61.00 57.27 57.99 —3.45 Aug 60.05 60.05 58.02 58.02 —2.95 Sep 60.05 60.05 58.43 58.43 —2.12 Oct 59.00 59.00 56.18 56.18 —3.92 Dec 59.00 59.00 55.96 56.50 —3.48 Est. sales 58,924. Fri.’s sales 121,715 Fri.’s open int 364,575, up 4,034 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 458.00 459.80 451.10 457.60 —2.10 Aug 422.60 422.60 412.30 418.00 —4.10 Sep 399.70 399.70 390.50 397.30 —3.90 Oct 387.50 387.50 379.10 384.70 —4.00 Dec 388.30 388.40 379.30 385.30 —3.90 Jan 386.60 387.30 379.70 385.10 —3.60 Mar 384.30 384.40 377.30 382.30 —3.30 May 381.70 381.70 375.20 379.80 —3.20 Jul 381.10 381.10 374.80 378.90 —2.90 Aug 373.40 373.70 370.20 373.70 —2.80 Sep 366.90 366.90 366.00 366.00 —2.60 Oct 356.90 356.90 356.20 356.20 —2.80 Dec 357.00 357.00 356.40 356.80 —2.40 Est. sales 59,091. Fri.’s sales 121,087 Fri.’s open int 394,787

