CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|829
|829
|810
|815½
|—15¾
|Sep
|842¼
|842½
|816½
|829¾
|—16¼
|Dec
|859½
|859½
|833½
|846½
|—16
|Mar
|872¾
|872¾
|847¼
|861
|—14½
|May
|893½
|893½
|856½
|868
|—15¼
|Jul
|870½
|870½
|847
|859½
|—15½
|Sep
|880¼
|880¼
|843
|854¼
|—16
|Dec
|865½
|865½
|840¼
|851
|—18¼
|Jul
|790½
|790½
|787
|790
|—28½
|Est. sales 40,030.
|Fri.’s sales 96,796
|Fri.’s open int 292,999,
|up 2,682
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|750¼
|765
|732
|757¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|616
|616¼
|582½
|600¾
|—19
|Dec
|600¾
|602
|571
|587½
|—20
|Mar
|608¼
|609
|578
|594
|—19¾
|May
|613½
|613½
|582¼
|598
|—19¾
|Jul
|611
|616¼
|582
|598
|—18½
|Sep
|583
|587¼
|561½
|571¼
|—16½
|Dec
|575
|576¼
|553¼
|560¾
|—16
|Mar
|581¾
|583¼
|563¼
|569
|—14¾
|Jul
|582
|582
|570½
|570¾
|—14¼
|Dec
|530
|530¾
|521¼
|524½
|—7½
|Dec
|503¾
|503¾
|501
|501
|—7½
|Est. sales 168,168.
|Fri.’s sales 308,751
|Fri.’s open int 1,325,019,
|up 5,371
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|677
|677
|677
|677
|+26¾
|Sep
|505¾
|505¾
|488
|491¾
|—13¼
|Dec
|486
|487¾
|469¾
|473¾
|—14¼
|Mar
|478
|478
|478
|478
|—2½
|Est. sales 177.
|Fri.’s sales 279
|Fri.’s open int 2,422,
|up 21
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1620
|1620¼
|1576
|1612
|—14
|Aug
|1494
|1495
|1456½
|1472½
|—37¼
|Sep
|1399¾
|1399¾
|1356
|1373
|—43¾
|Nov
|1373¾
|1374½
|1335
|1352¾
|—42½
|Jan
|1381
|1381
|1341¼
|1358¾
|—42
|Mar
|1383¾
|1383¾
|1338¾
|1355¾
|—40½
|May
|1381¼
|1381¼
|1340
|1356¾
|—39¼
|Jul
|1369½
|1370¼
|1338
|1354¼
|—38½
|Aug
|1344¾
|1345¼
|1344¼
|1345¼
|—25½
|Nov
|1272¼
|1272¼
|1250
|1262
|—37
|May
|1245
|1250¾
|1242
|1250¾
|—37¼
|Nov
|1200
|1222¾
|1200
|1205
|—45¾
|Est. sales 92,413.
|Fri.’s sales 203,604
|Fri.’s open int 638,170
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|65.00
|65.00
|62.14
|62.36
|—3.32
|Aug
|63.63
|63.66
|59.86
|61.18
|—3.25
|Sep
|62.50
|62.50
|58.84
|60.03
|—3.32
|Oct
|61.85
|61.87
|58.09
|59.18
|—3.45
|Dec
|61.31
|61.42
|57.85
|58.91
|—3.47
|Jan
|63.37
|63.37
|57.73
|58.73
|—3.50
|Mar
|63.71
|63.71
|57.61
|58.53
|—3.49
|May
|61.00
|61.00
|57.51
|58.31
|—3.49
|Jul
|61.00
|61.00
|57.27
|57.99
|—3.45
|Aug
|60.05
|60.05
|58.02
|58.02
|—2.95
|Sep
|60.05
|60.05
|58.43
|58.43
|—2.12
|Oct
|59.00
|59.00
|56.18
|56.18
|—3.92
|Dec
|59.00
|59.00
|55.96
|56.50
|—3.48
|Est. sales 58,924.
|Fri.’s sales 121,715
|Fri.’s open int 364,575,
|up 4,034
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|458.00
|459.80
|451.10
|457.60
|—2.10
|Aug
|422.60
|422.60
|412.30
|418.00
|—4.10
|Sep
|399.70
|399.70
|390.50
|397.30
|—3.90
|Oct
|387.50
|387.50
|379.10
|384.70
|—4.00
|Dec
|388.30
|388.40
|379.30
|385.30
|—3.90
|Jan
|386.60
|387.30
|379.70
|385.10
|—3.60
|Mar
|384.30
|384.40
|377.30
|382.30
|—3.30
|May
|381.70
|381.70
|375.20
|379.80
|—3.20
|Jul
|381.10
|381.10
|374.80
|378.90
|—2.90
|Aug
|373.40
|373.70
|370.20
|373.70
|—2.80
|Sep
|366.90
|366.90
|366.00
|366.00
|—2.60
|Oct
|356.90
|356.90
|356.20
|356.20
|—2.80
|Dec
|357.00
|357.00
|356.40
|356.80
|—2.40
|Est. sales 59,091.
|Fri.’s sales 121,087
|Fri.’s open int 394,787
