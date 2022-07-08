RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of July 11

Nano Labs – Hangzhou, China, 1.8 million shares, priced $11.35-$11.51, managed by AMTD Global Markets/Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NA. Business: Fabless chip designer in China focused on cryptocurrency mining.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

Retirement processing times inched up in June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up