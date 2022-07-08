Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of July 11

Nano Labs – Hangzhou, China, 1.8 million shares, priced $11.35-$11.51, managed by AMTD Global Markets/Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NA. Business: Fabless chip designer in China focused on cryptocurrency mining.

