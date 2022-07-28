Balanced Fund 15141.23 + .84 + 1.55 – 11.46 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2174.55 + .55 + 1.06 – 11.44 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15141.23 + .84 + 1.55 – 11.46

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2174.55 + .55 + 1.06 – 11.44

Emerging Markets 347.21 + .50 + .76 – 19.85

Equity Income Fund 16649.63 + .94 + 2.11 – 6.65

GNMA 735.51 + .67 + 1.58 – 5.45

General Municipal Debt 1408.72 + .39 + 1.12 – 8.40

Gold Fund 292.49 + 2.67 + 3.09 – 20.89

High Current Yield 2369.17 + .45 + 1.05 – 9.11

High Yield Municipal 674.54 + .55 + 1.52 – 9.50

International Fund 2085.16 + .76 + 1.74 – 17.34

Science and Technology Fund 4180.53 + 1.37 + .19 – 26.94

Short Investment Grade 377.13 + .22 + .54 – 3.25

Short Municipal 189.91 + .07 + .23 – 1.68

US Government 672.32 + .68 + 1.32 – 7.41

