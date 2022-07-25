Balanced Fund 14861.07 – .13 + 2.22 – 13.10 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2160.43 – .48 + 1.31 – 12.01 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14861.07 – .13 + 2.22 – 13.10

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2160.43 – .48 + 1.31 – 12.01

Emerging Markets 341.92 + .29 + 1.55 – 21.07

Equity Income Fund 16356.59 + .57 + 3.09 – 8.29

GNMA 728.41 – .04 + .84 – 6.36

General Municipal Debt 1397.52 + .03 + .24 – 9.13

Gold Fund 275.42 – 2.27 – 2.60 – 25.51

High Current Yield 2352.84 – .12 + 1.87 – 9.73

High Yield Municipal 667.60 + .05 + .45 – 10.43

International Fund 2049.58 + .37 + 3.34 – 18.75

Science and Technology Fund 4047.46 – .69 + 3.93 – 29.27

Short Investment Grade 375.76 – .08 + .40 – 3.60

Short Municipal 189.63 + .06 – 1.82

US Government 666.76 – .25 + .89 – 8.17

