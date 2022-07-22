WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 6:40 PM

Balanced Fund 14876.04 – .22 + 2.02 – 13.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2164.67 + .60 + 1.28 – 11.84

Emerging Markets 340.57 – 1.17 + 1.81 – 21.39

Equity Income Fund 16253.52 – .32 + 1.67 – 8.87

GNMA 728.04 + .55 + .88 – 6.41

General Municipal Debt 1396.97 + .28 + .21 – 9.16

Gold Fund 281.89 – .65 + .53 – 23.76

High Current Yield 2355.90 + .48 + 2.44 – 9.62

High Yield Municipal 667.56 + .47 + .47 – 10.44

International Fund 2041.95 – .36 + 3.50 – 19.05

Science and Technology Fund 4065.21 – 2.58 + 3.93 – 28.96

Short Investment Grade 375.89 + .21 + .46 – 3.57

Short Municipal 189.59 + .06 + .06 – 1.84

US Government 669.19 + .85 + 1.06 – 7.84

