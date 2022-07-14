Balanced Fund 14403.61 – .55 – 1.90 – 15.77 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2113.49 – 1.09 – .30 – 13.92 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14403.61 – .55 – 1.90 – 15.77

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2113.49 – 1.09 – .30 – 13.92

Emerging Markets 332.31 – .84 – 3.84 – 23.29

Equity Income Fund 15683.73 – .77 – 2.60 – 12.06

GNMA 717.95 – .36 – .01 – 7.71

General Municipal Debt 1393.01 + .07 + .12 – 9.42

Gold Fund 281.67 – 3.67 – 5.10 – 23.82

High Current Yield 2283.65 – .58 – .26 – 12.39

High Yield Municipal 664.06 + .07 + .13 – 10.91

International Fund 1943.41 – 1.23 – 3.11 – 22.96

Science and Technology Fund 3817.33 – .30 – 3.72 – 33.29

Short Investment Grade 373.66 – .13 – .21 – 4.14

Short Municipal 189.48 + .02 + .15 – 1.90

US Government – 7.70

-0-

