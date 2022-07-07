RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 14684.73 + .84 + .95 – 14.13

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2119.81 – .20 + .41 – 13.67

Emerging Markets 345.30 + 1.91 – .61 – 20.30

Equity Income Fund 16102.38 + .94 + .78 – 9.72

GNMA 718.00 – .25 + .46 – 7.70

General Municipal Debt 1391.31 + .16 + 1.82 – 9.53

Gold Fund 297.15 + 1.33 – 5.06 – 19.63

High Current Yield 2283.57 + .43 + .33 – 12.39

High Yield Municipal 663.21 + .19 + 2.18 – 11.02

International Fund 2006.73 + 1.67 – .85 – 20.45

Science and Technology Fund 3949.84 + 2.39 + 2.82 – 30.97

Short Investment Grade 374.32 – .07 + .13 – 3.97

Short Municipal 189.18 + .02 + .33 – 2.05

US Government 656.72 – .68 + .02 – 9.56

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

