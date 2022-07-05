Balanced Fund 14586.77 – .07 – .64 – 14.70
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2137.37 + .29 + 1.81 – 12.95
Emerging Markets 341.27 – .62 – 2.94 – 21.22
Equity Income Fund 15925.49 – .93 – 1.73 – 10.71
GNMA 724.27 + .22 + 1.96 – 6.89
General Municipal Debt 1384.01 + .29 + 1.24 – 10.00
Gold Fund 297.12 – 3.19 – 8.57 – 19.64
High Current Yield 2262.02 – .37 – 1.94 – 13.22
High Yield Municipal 659.27 + .46 + 1.55 – 11.55
International Fund 1974.91 – 1.69 – 3.67 – 21.71
Science and Technology Fund 3847.59 + 1.74 – 3.39 – 32.76
Short Investment Grade 375.14 – .02 + .39 – 3.76
Short Municipal 188.95 + .06 + .22 – 2.17
US Government 665.79 + .30 + 1.99 – 8.31
