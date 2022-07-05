Balanced Fund 14586.77 – .07 – .64 – 14.70 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2137.37 + .29 + 1.81 – 12.95 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14586.77 – .07 – .64 – 14.70

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2137.37 + .29 + 1.81 – 12.95

Emerging Markets 341.27 – .62 – 2.94 – 21.22

Equity Income Fund 15925.49 – .93 – 1.73 – 10.71

GNMA 724.27 + .22 + 1.96 – 6.89

General Municipal Debt 1384.01 + .29 + 1.24 – 10.00

Gold Fund 297.12 – 3.19 – 8.57 – 19.64

High Current Yield 2262.02 – .37 – 1.94 – 13.22

High Yield Municipal 659.27 + .46 + 1.55 – 11.55

International Fund 1974.91 – 1.69 – 3.67 – 21.71

Science and Technology Fund 3847.59 + 1.74 – 3.39 – 32.76

Short Investment Grade 375.14 – .02 + .39 – 3.76

Short Municipal 188.95 + .06 + .22 – 2.17

US Government 665.79 + .30 + 1.99 – 8.31

