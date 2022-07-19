Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 7.50 cents at $8.1750 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 20.50 cents at $5.9325 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 8 cents at $4.7850 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans decline 36 cents at 14.7025 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3550 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.08 cents at $1.7835 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $1.1187 a pound.

