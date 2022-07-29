WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 3:43 PM

Wheat for Sep. fell 9.25 cents at $8.0775 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 1.25 cents at $6.1625 a bushel, Sep. oats was unchanged at $4.48 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans gained 27.75 cents at $16.37 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .28 cent at $1.3645 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.15 cents at $1.7857 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained 1.53 cents at $1.2065 a pound.

