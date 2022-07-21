WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 3:44 PM

Wheat for Sep. lost 13.25 cents at $8.0625 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 16.50 cents at $5.7575 a bushel, Sep. oats dropped 4 cents $4.7350 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 30.50 cents at $14.18.50 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .03 cent at $1.3572 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .45 cent at $1.7827 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose 1.43 cents at $1.1630 a pound.

