Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 12:06 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 4.25 cents at $7.6350 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 9 cents at $5.7050 a bushel; Sep. oats was down 29.50 cents at $4.40 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 10 cents at 14.4675 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .20 cents at $1.3715 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.8040 a pound; Aug. lean hogs lost 1.52 cents at $1.1615 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

