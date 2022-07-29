WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 11:01 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 26 cents at $8.3050 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 16 cents at $5.2750 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 8.75 cents at $4.5575 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 76 cents at 16.65 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.3627 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.40 cents at $1.7652 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .18 cent at $1.2045 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

