Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Sep. gained 33.75 cents at $8.0375 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 17 cents at $5.97 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 9 cents $4.5150 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 59.75 cents at $15.3275 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .88 cent at $1.3687 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down 1.88 cents at $1.7742 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .25 cent at $1.1697 a pound.

