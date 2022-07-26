WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock lower

Grains higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. gained 33.75 cents at $8.0375 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 17 cents at $5.97 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 9 cents $4.5150 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 59.75 cents at $15.3275 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .88 cent at $1.3687 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down 1.88 cents at $1.7742 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .25 cent at $1.1697 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

Army adding prep course to bring in recruits not meeting its standards

Trump administration officials dust off Schedule F, agency relocation plans if reelected

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up