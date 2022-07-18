Grains higher, Livestock higher

s mk950 mkts Wheat for Sep. advanced 36 cents at $8.1275 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 8 cents at…

Wheat for Sep. advanced 36 cents at $8.1275 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 8 cents at $6.1225 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 15.25 cents $6.80 a bushel; while Aug. gained 5.75 cents at $14.66 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose .70 cent at $1.3562 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .32 cent at $1.7667 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained 2.30 cents at $1.1212 a pound.

