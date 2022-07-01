Former officer charged with tampering, lying after shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer charged with evidence tampering and lying to investigators in connection with…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer charged with evidence tampering and lying to investigators in connection with his shooting and wounding of a carjacking suspect has lost a bid to dismiss the case. A judge on Friday refused to dismiss an indictment against former Wilmington police officer James MacColl, or to exclude statements he made in internal affairs interviews after the 2019 shooting. MacColl is charged with felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement to law enforcement, and a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. Prosecutors claim MacColl changed the barrel of his department-issued handgun sometime after shooting 18-year-old Yahim Harris in 2019. The indictment alleges MacColl subsequently lied about modifying the handgun.

