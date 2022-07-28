CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|786¼
|824¼
|786¼
|817
|+26¾
|Dec
|806½
|842
|806
|835¼
|+26¾
|Mar
|822½
|858
|822½
|851½
|+26½
|May
|839½
|865½
|839¼
|858¾
|+25½
|Jul
|822½
|856¾
|822½
|851½
|+25
|Sep
|833
|856
|833
|851
|+24¼
|Dec
|835¼
|858¼
|835¼
|853¼
|+24¼
|Mar
|833¼
|846¾
|833¼
|846¾
|+23½
|May
|835½
|+22¼
|Jul
|787¾
|797¼
|787
|797¼
|+20
|Sep
|790¾
|+20
|Dec
|787¼
|+20
|Mar
|777¼
|+20
|May
|763
|+20
|Jul
|730¾
|+20
|Est. sales 63,340.
|Wed.’s sales 77,450
|Wed.’s open int 305,658,
|up 3,984
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|603¾
|618
|601¼
|615
|+14¾
|Dec
|605¼
|621¾
|603¾
|619
|+16
|Mar
|613¼
|628
|610¾
|625¼
|+15¼
|May
|616½
|631¾
|614½
|628¾
|+14¾
|Jul
|616
|631
|614¾
|628½
|+14¾
|Sep
|578¾
|593
|578¾
|591½
|+12¼
|Dec
|564¾
|577¼
|563½
|575½
|+11
|Mar
|575½
|584½
|575½
|583
|+11
|May
|581¾
|586¼
|581¾
|586¼
|+11
|Jul
|580
|585
|580
|585
|+10¾
|Sep
|545½
|+9½
|Dec
|528
|537
|528
|537
|+9½
|Jul
|543
|+9½
|Dec
|513¾
|515¾
|509¾
|515¾
|+9¼
|Est. sales 205,582.
|Wed.’s sales 230,762
|Wed.’s open int 1,318,790
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|450
|453½
|442½
|448
|+7½
|Dec
|433¾
|440
|428½
|438
|+8½
|Mar
|428
|433
|424¼
|432
|+7¼
|May
|422¼
|426¼
|422¼
|426¼
|+7
|Jul
|420¼
|+7
|Sep
|387½
|+7
|Dec
|387½
|+7
|Mar
|379¾
|+7
|May
|377
|+7
|Jul
|353½
|+7
|Sep
|369¼
|+7
|Est. sales 395.
|Wed.’s sales 248
|Wed.’s open int 2,668
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1581
|1621
|1578¾
|1609¼
|+30½
|Sep
|1429¾
|1462¾
|1427½
|1457
|+32½
|Nov
|1413¼
|1446¾
|1412½
|1440½
|+30½
|Jan
|1419
|1452½
|1419
|1447½
|+31
|Mar
|1416½
|1449
|1415½
|1444
|+31½
|May
|1412¼
|1445
|1412¼
|1440¾
|+30½
|Jul
|1410
|1440¼
|1408¼
|1436
|+30½
|Aug
|1396
|1409¼
|1395¼
|1407¾
|+29
|Sep
|1344
|1360
|1344
|1357½
|+30
|Nov
|1307
|1340¼
|1302¾
|1336
|+29½
|Jan
|1323½
|1338¾
|1323½
|1338¾
|+29½
|Mar
|1329¾
|+29
|May
|1303¾
|1324½
|1303¾
|1324½
|+28¼
|Jul
|1322¼
|+27½
|Aug
|1315½
|+27½
|Sep
|1300¼
|+27½
|Nov
|1253
|1255¼
|1253
|1255¼
|+24¾
|Jul
|1259¼
|+24¾
|Nov
|1199
|1219¼
|1199
|1219¼
|+20¾
|Est. sales 166,433.
|Wed.’s sales 213,707
|Wed.’s open int 576,075
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|61.32
|66.71
|61.18
|65.84
|+4.66
|Sep
|60.29
|64.39
|59.90
|64.00
|+4.15
|Oct
|59.60
|63.74
|59.40
|63.41
|+4.09
|Dec
|59.64
|63.61
|59.29
|63.25
|+4.06
|Jan
|59.40
|63.44
|59.30
|63.09
|+4.01
|Mar
|58.88
|62.96
|58.88
|62.64
|+3.90
|May
|58.65
|62.58
|58.65
|62.22
|+3.77
|Jul
|58.64
|62.02
|58.33
|61.65
|+3.65
|Aug
|59.12
|61.20
|59.12
|60.96
|+3.55
|Sep
|58.45
|60.37
|58.45
|60.37
|+3.47
|Oct
|59.17
|60.02
|59.17
|59.79
|+3.40
|Dec
|57.72
|60.06
|57.72
|59.61
|+3.38
|Jan
|59.84
|59.84
|59.40
|59.50
|+3.36
|Mar
|59.17
|59.33
|59.17
|59.33
|+3.36
|May
|59.58
|59.58
|59.26
|59.26
|+3.36
|Jul
|59.53
|59.55
|59.17
|59.17
|+3.33
|Aug
|59.02
|+3.34
|Sep
|58.84
|+3.32
|Oct
|58.64
|+3.29
|Dec
|58.50
|+3.16
|Jul
|58.78
|+3.06
|Oct
|58.65
|+2.93
|Dec
|58.48
|+2.99
|Est. sales 151,125.
|Wed.’s sales 113,746
|Wed.’s open int 366,790
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|489.20
|496.50
|483.50
|489.70
|+.80
|Sep
|446.00
|448.60
|438.80
|443.10
|—2.90
|Oct
|427.40
|430.30
|418.30
|421.10
|—6.80
|Dec
|425.80
|428.80
|416.30
|419.00
|—7.10
|Jan
|422.40
|426.00
|414.40
|416.40
|—6.90
|Mar
|416.30
|418.70
|408.20
|409.80
|—6.40
|May
|409.90
|412.80
|404.40
|405.50
|—6.20
|Jul
|409.50
|409.80
|401.80
|402.80
|—5.70
|Aug
|400.20
|400.80
|395.00
|396.00
|—5.40
|Sep
|392.50
|393.00
|385.50
|387.30
|—4.80
|Oct
|382.50
|382.50
|377.20
|377.50
|—3.90
|Dec
|374.20
|382.10
|374.20
|377.40
|—3.60
|Jan
|376.00
|—3.60
|Mar
|371.40
|—2.60
|May
|368.90
|—2.50
|Jul
|366.90
|—3.10
|Aug
|365.90
|—3.10
|Sep
|362.20
|—3.10
|Oct
|356.60
|—3.10
|Dec
|352.70
|—3.10
|Jul
|352.00
|—3.10
|Oct
|352.00
|—3.10
|Dec
|350.20
|—3.10
|Est. sales 117,198.
|Wed.’s sales 168,432
|Wed.’s open int 399,785,
|up 3,254
