The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 3:16 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 786¼ 824¼ 786¼ 817 +26¾
Dec 806½ 842 806 835¼ +26¾
Mar 822½ 858 822½ 851½ +26½
May 839½ 865½ 839¼ 858¾ +25½
Jul 822½ 856¾ 822½ 851½ +25
Sep 833 856 833 851 +24¼
Dec 835¼ 858¼ 835¼ 853¼ +24¼
Mar 833¼ 846¾ 833¼ 846¾ +23½
May 835½ +22¼
Jul 787¾ 797¼ 787 797¼ +20
Sep 790¾ +20
Dec 787¼ +20
Mar 777¼ +20
May 763 +20
Jul 730¾ +20
Est. sales 63,340. Wed.’s sales 77,450
Wed.’s open int 305,658, up 3,984
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 603¾ 618 601¼ 615 +14¾
Dec 605¼ 621¾ 603¾ 619 +16
Mar 613¼ 628 610¾ 625¼ +15¼
May 616½ 631¾ 614½ 628¾ +14¾
Jul 616 631 614¾ 628½ +14¾
Sep 578¾ 593 578¾ 591½ +12¼
Dec 564¾ 577¼ 563½ 575½ +11
Mar 575½ 584½ 575½ 583 +11
May 581¾ 586¼ 581¾ 586¼ +11
Jul 580 585 580 585 +10¾
Sep 545½ +9½
Dec 528 537 528 537 +9½
Jul 543 +9½
Dec 513¾ 515¾ 509¾ 515¾ +9¼
Est. sales 205,582. Wed.’s sales 230,762
Wed.’s open int 1,318,790
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 450 453½ 442½ 448 +7½
Dec 433¾ 440 428½ 438 +8½
Mar 428 433 424¼ 432 +7¼
May 422¼ 426¼ 422¼ 426¼ +7
Jul 420¼ +7
Sep 387½ +7
Dec 387½ +7
Mar 379¾ +7
May 377 +7
Jul 353½ +7
Sep 369¼ +7
Est. sales 395. Wed.’s sales 248
Wed.’s open int 2,668
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1581 1621 1578¾ 1609¼ +30½
Sep 1429¾ 1462¾ 1427½ 1457 +32½
Nov 1413¼ 1446¾ 1412½ 1440½ +30½
Jan 1419 1452½ 1419 1447½ +31
Mar 1416½ 1449 1415½ 1444 +31½
May 1412¼ 1445 1412¼ 1440¾ +30½
Jul 1410 1440¼ 1408¼ 1436 +30½
Aug 1396 1409¼ 1395¼ 1407¾ +29
Sep 1344 1360 1344 1357½ +30
Nov 1307 1340¼ 1302¾ 1336 +29½
Jan 1323½ 1338¾ 1323½ 1338¾ +29½
Mar 1329¾ +29
May 1303¾ 1324½ 1303¾ 1324½ +28¼
Jul 1322¼ +27½
Aug 1315½ +27½
Sep 1300¼ +27½
Nov 1253 1255¼ 1253 1255¼ +24¾
Jul 1259¼ +24¾
Nov 1199 1219¼ 1199 1219¼ +20¾
Est. sales 166,433. Wed.’s sales 213,707
Wed.’s open int 576,075
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 61.32 66.71 61.18 65.84 +4.66
Sep 60.29 64.39 59.90 64.00 +4.15
Oct 59.60 63.74 59.40 63.41 +4.09
Dec 59.64 63.61 59.29 63.25 +4.06
Jan 59.40 63.44 59.30 63.09 +4.01
Mar 58.88 62.96 58.88 62.64 +3.90
May 58.65 62.58 58.65 62.22 +3.77
Jul 58.64 62.02 58.33 61.65 +3.65
Aug 59.12 61.20 59.12 60.96 +3.55
Sep 58.45 60.37 58.45 60.37 +3.47
Oct 59.17 60.02 59.17 59.79 +3.40
Dec 57.72 60.06 57.72 59.61 +3.38
Jan 59.84 59.84 59.40 59.50 +3.36
Mar 59.17 59.33 59.17 59.33 +3.36
May 59.58 59.58 59.26 59.26 +3.36
Jul 59.53 59.55 59.17 59.17 +3.33
Aug 59.02 +3.34
Sep 58.84 +3.32
Oct 58.64 +3.29
Dec 58.50 +3.16
Jul 58.78 +3.06
Oct 58.65 +2.93
Dec 58.48 +2.99
Est. sales 151,125. Wed.’s sales 113,746
Wed.’s open int 366,790
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 489.20 496.50 483.50 489.70 +.80
Sep 446.00 448.60 438.80 443.10 —2.90
Oct 427.40 430.30 418.30 421.10 —6.80
Dec 425.80 428.80 416.30 419.00 —7.10
Jan 422.40 426.00 414.40 416.40 —6.90
Mar 416.30 418.70 408.20 409.80 —6.40
May 409.90 412.80 404.40 405.50 —6.20
Jul 409.50 409.80 401.80 402.80 —5.70
Aug 400.20 400.80 395.00 396.00 —5.40
Sep 392.50 393.00 385.50 387.30 —4.80
Oct 382.50 382.50 377.20 377.50 —3.90
Dec 374.20 382.10 374.20 377.40 —3.60
Jan 376.00 —3.60
Mar 371.40 —2.60
May 368.90 —2.50
Jul 366.90 —3.10
Aug 365.90 —3.10
Sep 362.20 —3.10
Oct 356.60 —3.10
Dec 352.70 —3.10
Jul 352.00 —3.10
Oct 352.00 —3.10
Dec 350.20 —3.10
Est. sales 117,198. Wed.’s sales 168,432
Wed.’s open int 399,785, up 3,254

