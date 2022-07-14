CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 812¾ 829½ 792 795 —15¾ Dec 830 846¾ 810¾ 813½ —14¼ Mar 845½ 861¼ 827¼ 829¾ —13½ May 854½ 867 835 837¼ —12½ Jul 839¼ 850¾ 823¼ 825½ —11 Sep 829½ 843¾ 817¾ 819 —10½ Dec 839¼ 839½ 814 815½ —9¾ Mar 822 822 805 805 —9½ May 804¼ 804¼ 790¾ 790¾ —9½ Jul 758½ —9½ Est. sales 98,450. Wed.’s sales 91,933 Wed.’s open int 290,815, up 2,633 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 738¼ 746½ 694 694 —46 Sep 602¼ 613 595½ 605 +5 Dec 597¼ 608 589¼ 601 +5¾ Mar 603½ 614½ 596¼ 608 +5¾ May 608 617¾ 600 611¾ +6 Jul 606 615¼ 598¼ 609½ +5¾ Sep 573¾ 582½ 571½ 580½ +6¾ Dec 561¾ 570 557½ 568¾ +8 Mar 572¼ 577¼ 568½ 576½ +8 May 574¾ 580 574¾ 580 +8 Jul 579¼ +8¼ Sep 540 +7¼ Dec 526 530¾ 526 530¾ +7¾ Jul 536¾ +7¾ Dec 507 509 507 509 +7 Est. sales 1,863. Wed.’s sales 325,167 Wed.’s open int 1,323,469 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 457¾ 470 452 467 +5 Dec 432¾ 448½ 429 443 +7 Mar 421 432 421 432 +7 May 426¾ +7 Jul 421 +7 Sep 382 +7 Dec 382 +7 Mar 374¼ +7 May 371½ +7 Jul 348 +7 Sep 363¾ +7 Est. sales 166. Wed.’s sales 234 Wed.’s open int 2,470, up 30 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1659¾ 1659¾ 1561¾ 1610 +21¾ Aug 1486 1503 1457½ 1471¾ —13 Sep 1373¼ 1387 1340¼ 1359¾ —10½ Nov 1351½ 1365½ 1317¾ 1341 —8½ Jan 1356 1370 1323¾ 1347¼ —7¾ Mar 1353¾ 1366 1321¼ 1344½ —7½ May 1350 1366 1322 1344¾ —7¼ Jul 1352½ 1362½ 1319 1341½ —7¼ Aug 1299 1318½ 1299 1318½ —8¾ Sep 1281¾ 1281¾ 1274½ 1274½ —7 Nov 1261¼ 1272½ 1236¾ 1257 —6 Jan 1259½ —6 Mar 1252 —5¾ May 1248 —6 Jul 1246½ —5 Aug 1239¾ —5 Sep 1230¾ —5 Nov 1187¾ 1189¼ 1187¾ 1189¼ —5 Jul 1193¼ —5 Nov 1158 —6¼ Est. sales 144,863. Wed.’s sales 144,772 Wed.’s open int 608,964 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 59.27 60.10 56.68 58.14 —.86 Sep 57.96 58.80 55.32 56.79 —.90 Oct 57.20 58.03 54.72 56.05 —.95 Dec 56.89 57.84 54.42 55.78 —.93 Jan 56.53 57.47 54.29 55.63 —.83 Mar 56.33 57.03 53.97 55.33 —.66 May 55.70 56.30 53.92 55.15 —.51 Jul 56.32 56.32 53.56 54.86 —.37 Aug 54.34 54.61 53.42 54.41 —.23 Sep 53.60 54.27 53.00 54.04 —.06 Oct 53.27 53.88 53.00 53.64 +.05 Dec 53.10 53.85 52.97 53.55 +.12 Jan 53.54 53.72 53.53 53.53 +.16 Mar 53.45 +.22 May 53.46 +.22 Jul 53.46 +.24 Aug 53.34 +.24 Sep 53.21 +.24 Oct 53.04 +.22 Dec 52.30 53.10 52.30 53.10 +.22 Jul 53.55 +.37 Oct 53.55 +.37 Dec 53.26 +.29 Est. sales 126,871. Wed.’s sales 134,623 Wed.’s open int 371,675, up 1,909 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 498.90 500.30 497.30 497.30 +5.80 Aug 437.40 448.10 433.00 438.90 +1.70 Sep 411.80 419.20 404.90 412.40 +.20 Oct 401.60 407.80 394.00 401.80 Dec 402.50 408.60 394.60 402.60 +.10 Jan 401.00 407.00 393.60 401.50 +.30 Mar 398.90 402.50 390.00 397.20 +.10 May 393.10 398.80 387.50 394.00 —.10 Jul 394.50 396.70 385.80 392.00 —.60 Aug 383.50 386.00 383.50 386.00 —.50 Sep 375.20 378.30 375.20 378.30 —.30 Oct 370.50 +1.10 Dec 370.00 370.50 364.60 370.50 +1.00 Jan 369.10 +1.00 Mar 365.00 +1.00 May 363.20 +1.00 Jul 362.60 +1.00 Aug 361.60 +1.00 Sep 360.60 +1.00 Oct 355.00 +1.00 Dec 351.00 +1.00 Jul 350.80 +1.00 Oct 350.80 +1.00 Dec 349.60 +1.00 Est. sales 88,337. Wed.’s sales 101,286 Wed.’s open int 398,415, up 1,696

