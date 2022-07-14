CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|812¾
|829½
|792
|795
|—15¾
|Dec
|830
|846¾
|810¾
|813½
|—14¼
|Mar
|845½
|861¼
|827¼
|829¾
|—13½
|May
|854½
|867
|835
|837¼
|—12½
|Jul
|839¼
|850¾
|823¼
|825½
|—11
|Sep
|829½
|843¾
|817¾
|819
|—10½
|Dec
|839¼
|839½
|814
|815½
|—9¾
|Mar
|822
|822
|805
|805
|—9½
|May
|804¼
|804¼
|790¾
|790¾
|—9½
|Jul
|758½
|—9½
|Est. sales 98,450.
|Wed.’s sales 91,933
|Wed.’s open int 290,815,
|up 2,633
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|738¼
|746½
|694
|694
|—46
|Sep
|602¼
|613
|595½
|605
|+5
|Dec
|597¼
|608
|589¼
|601
|+5¾
|Mar
|603½
|614½
|596¼
|608
|+5¾
|May
|608
|617¾
|600
|611¾
|+6
|Jul
|606
|615¼
|598¼
|609½
|+5¾
|Sep
|573¾
|582½
|571½
|580½
|+6¾
|Dec
|561¾
|570
|557½
|568¾
|+8
|Mar
|572¼
|577¼
|568½
|576½
|+8
|May
|574¾
|580
|574¾
|580
|+8
|Jul
|579¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|540
|+7¼
|Dec
|526
|530¾
|526
|530¾
|+7¾
|Jul
|536¾
|+7¾
|Dec
|507
|509
|507
|509
|+7
|Est. sales 1,863.
|Wed.’s sales 325,167
|Wed.’s open int 1,323,469
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|457¾
|470
|452
|467
|+5
|Dec
|432¾
|448½
|429
|443
|+7
|Mar
|421
|432
|421
|432
|+7
|May
|426¾
|+7
|Jul
|421
|+7
|Sep
|382
|+7
|Dec
|382
|+7
|Mar
|374¼
|+7
|May
|371½
|+7
|Jul
|348
|+7
|Sep
|363¾
|+7
|Est. sales 166.
|Wed.’s sales 234
|Wed.’s open int 2,470,
|up 30
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1659¾
|1659¾
|1561¾
|1610
|+21¾
|Aug
|1486
|1503
|1457½
|1471¾
|—13
|Sep
|1373¼
|1387
|1340¼
|1359¾
|—10½
|Nov
|1351½
|1365½
|1317¾
|1341
|—8½
|Jan
|1356
|1370
|1323¾
|1347¼
|—7¾
|Mar
|1353¾
|1366
|1321¼
|1344½
|—7½
|May
|1350
|1366
|1322
|1344¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|1352½
|1362½
|1319
|1341½
|—7¼
|Aug
|1299
|1318½
|1299
|1318½
|—8¾
|Sep
|1281¾
|1281¾
|1274½
|1274½
|—7
|Nov
|1261¼
|1272½
|1236¾
|1257
|—6
|Jan
|1259½
|—6
|Mar
|1252
|—5¾
|May
|1248
|—6
|Jul
|1246½
|—5
|Aug
|1239¾
|—5
|Sep
|1230¾
|—5
|Nov
|1187¾
|1189¼
|1187¾
|1189¼
|—5
|Jul
|1193¼
|—5
|Nov
|1158
|—6¼
|Est. sales 144,863.
|Wed.’s sales 144,772
|Wed.’s open int 608,964
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|59.27
|60.10
|56.68
|58.14
|—.86
|Sep
|57.96
|58.80
|55.32
|56.79
|—.90
|Oct
|57.20
|58.03
|54.72
|56.05
|—.95
|Dec
|56.89
|57.84
|54.42
|55.78
|—.93
|Jan
|56.53
|57.47
|54.29
|55.63
|—.83
|Mar
|56.33
|57.03
|53.97
|55.33
|—.66
|May
|55.70
|56.30
|53.92
|55.15
|—.51
|Jul
|56.32
|56.32
|53.56
|54.86
|—.37
|Aug
|54.34
|54.61
|53.42
|54.41
|—.23
|Sep
|53.60
|54.27
|53.00
|54.04
|—.06
|Oct
|53.27
|53.88
|53.00
|53.64
|+.05
|Dec
|53.10
|53.85
|52.97
|53.55
|+.12
|Jan
|53.54
|53.72
|53.53
|53.53
|+.16
|Mar
|53.45
|+.22
|May
|53.46
|+.22
|Jul
|53.46
|+.24
|Aug
|53.34
|+.24
|Sep
|53.21
|+.24
|Oct
|53.04
|+.22
|Dec
|52.30
|53.10
|52.30
|53.10
|+.22
|Jul
|53.55
|+.37
|Oct
|53.55
|+.37
|Dec
|53.26
|+.29
|Est. sales 126,871.
|Wed.’s sales 134,623
|Wed.’s open int 371,675,
|up 1,909
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|498.90
|500.30
|497.30
|497.30
|+5.80
|Aug
|437.40
|448.10
|433.00
|438.90
|+1.70
|Sep
|411.80
|419.20
|404.90
|412.40
|+.20
|Oct
|401.60
|407.80
|394.00
|401.80
|Dec
|402.50
|408.60
|394.60
|402.60
|+.10
|Jan
|401.00
|407.00
|393.60
|401.50
|+.30
|Mar
|398.90
|402.50
|390.00
|397.20
|+.10
|May
|393.10
|398.80
|387.50
|394.00
|—.10
|Jul
|394.50
|396.70
|385.80
|392.00
|—.60
|Aug
|383.50
|386.00
|383.50
|386.00
|—.50
|Sep
|375.20
|378.30
|375.20
|378.30
|—.30
|Oct
|370.50
|+1.10
|Dec
|370.00
|370.50
|364.60
|370.50
|+1.00
|Jan
|369.10
|+1.00
|Mar
|365.00
|+1.00
|May
|363.20
|+1.00
|Jul
|362.60
|+1.00
|Aug
|361.60
|+1.00
|Sep
|360.60
|+1.00
|Oct
|355.00
|+1.00
|Dec
|351.00
|+1.00
|Jul
|350.80
|+1.00
|Oct
|350.80
|+1.00
|Dec
|349.60
|+1.00
|Est. sales 88,337.
|Wed.’s sales 101,286
|Wed.’s open int 398,415,
|up 1,696
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.