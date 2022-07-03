FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
AP Top Political News at 5:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

‘Revolutionary’ high court term on abortion, guns and more

From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you

Democrats swiftly raised $80M after court overturned Roe

Kerry: Despite setbacks at home, US to make climate goals

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

Trump’s vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission

Abortion, women’s rights grow as priorities: AP-NORC poll

US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems

